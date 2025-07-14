Phillies Select Arkansas Razorbacks’ Righty Gage Wood with the 26th Pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies added a big-time righty arm to the organization on Sunday night selecting University of Arkansas right-handed starting pitcher Gage Wood 26th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.

With the 26th pick in the MLB Draft, the Phillies have selected RHP Gage Wood#RingTheBell x #MLBDraft25 pic.twitter.com/j9mfu6ZZPl — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 14, 2025

The 21-year-old Batesville, Arkansas product spent the past three seasons with the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks in both a reliver and starting pitching role. Over 45-games out of the bullpen, Wood amassed a 5-2 record with seven saves and an ERA of around 4.50 in 70.1 innings pitched. After a successful 2024 Cape Cod League season with the Falmouth Commodores, Wood transitioned into Razorbacks’ starting rotation for 2025 but was limited to just 10 starts due to a shoulder injury. Wood compiled a 4-1 record with a 4.06 ERA and 16.5 K/9 in 37.1 innings pitched.

The highlight of Wood’s collegiate career came in June when he threw the third no-hitter in College World Series history, fanning 19 Murray State Racers in a 3-0 elimination game win.

A NO-HITTER AND MCWS-RECORD 19 STRIKEOUTS FOR GAGE WOOD! What a performance for the Arkansas pitcher 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QC4E7r1Nrl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 16, 2025

Where Gage Wood Ranks as a Draft Prospect

It looks like the Phillies got a steal at No. 26 in the MLB Draft. In the days following his historic no-no in Omaha, Wood’s profile climbed immensely. D1Baseball.com ranked him as the 10th best college player in the MLB Draft and MLB’s in-house prospect service had Wood ranked N0. 23 overall.

Additional Rankings

The Athletic (Keith Law): 31

Baseball America: 18

ESPN: 21

MLB Pipeline: 50

What the Scouts are Saying About Gage Wood

Fastball: 70 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 45 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 55 | Overall: 50

Primarily a two-pitch pitcher, Wood has a fastball that sits in the mid-90’s but can reach 98-99 MPH when needed. He has a whiff rate around 60% on his fastball and has a very good 12/6 curveball as his go-to off-speed pitch. He also throws an above average slider and changeup with average control but could use some fine tuning of his arsenal. Still a work in progress, some college baseball observers believe Wood could end up being the best college arm in the draft.

Projection: middle-to-back of the rotation starter