Report: 76ers’ Forward Paul George Undergoes Arthroscopic Procedure on Left Knee

The injury bug just keeps biting the Philadelphia 76ers. Paul George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee after suffering an injury during a recent workout, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Sixers confirmed the news, adding the procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan Glashow.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, a team official tells ESPN. George will now begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated prior to start of training camp. pic.twitter.com/cMX6uANlmY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2025

George is coming off an injury riddled season in which he played just 41 games. He hyperextended his left knee twice, once in the preseason and again early in the regular season, and was receiving injections in the same knee. The 35-year old was ultimately shut down for the season in early March.

The left knee issues seemed to be in the rearview mirror for George. However, his re-injury in a recent workout, and subsequent procedure, are bringing concerns about George’s health right back to the forefront of conversation.

Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports reported the procedure was “essentially an arthroscopic clean up and did not involve the major ligaments.” George will reportedly be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp. Regardless, this is far from ideal news for the Sixers.