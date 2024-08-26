Report: Problem Gambling Calls From Online Gambling Jump 70% YoY In Pennsylvania

Since the U.S. Supreme Court opened the doors for sports betting in 2018, several states have profited from the competitive market. One state enjoying the regulated sports betting market is Pennsylvania. Sports betting and online gaming continue to thrive in the Keystone State. However, Watchdogs are monitoring the potential increase in problem gambling in Pennsylvania. Reports stated that gambling calls in the state jumped 70% year-over-year. Despite thriving in the sports betting market, Pennsylvania still needs to take measures to ensure their problem gambling calls do not continue to increase.

Where has Pennsylvania seen the most revenue in sports betting?

Pennsylvania Gaming Control and Board Executive Director Kevin O’Toole spoke with City and State for an interview. He mentioned how “new technologies” have contributed to revenue growing significantly in the Keystone State. Before a gambling expansion bill was signed in PA, they had 13 land-based casinos. O’Toole noted they made about $3.3 billion annually. Two and a half years after their expansion, their revenue numbers are over $5 billion as they approach $6 billion. Pennsylvania has 12 sportsbooks operating in their state, including heavy-hitters like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, ESPN BET, and Caesars. While the industry operators are thriving, there is a growing concern for problem gambling becoming more apparent in watchdog groups.

In the Pennsylvania Interactive Gaming Assessment: Online Gambling Report 2023, they saw an increase in online gambling and gambling. However, there were negative effects as well. The number of calls to the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline increased across Pennsylvania in 2023. From 2022-2023, the number of calls to the hotline increased by 34%, with a total of 2,834 calls being made to the hotline. Nine-hundred and seventy-four of them were for online gambling. Additionally, researchers noted that about half of PA’s online gamblers reported problems with gambling. Gillian Russell is an assistant research professor at Penn State Abington and was a co-author of the report. She noted there is an increasing concern for problem gambling across ages 21-30 in Pennsylvania. In the past, Pennsylvania Senators have tried to put an end to online gambling in the state but have had no success. Sen. Wayne Fontana tried implementing a bill that would prohibit credit cards from funding online gambling accounts. That bill was met with a ton of backlash. The state will do what it can to educate the younger generation in hopes the data from 2024 show fewer calls to the gambling helpline.