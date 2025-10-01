Report: Quentin Grimes Signs 1-Year, $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer to Remain With 76ers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The contract standoff between Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers is now over. Grimes has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer with the Sixers. Shams Charania of ESPN was first to report the news.

Restricted free agent Quentin Grimes is signing a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, agent David Bauman told ESPN. Grimes will now hold an inherent no-trade clause and enter a more flush market in unrestricted free agency next summer. pic.twitter.com/RZz2XIPu1A — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2025

Despite Grimes remaining in Philadelphia for this coming season, this outcome is at or near the worst-case scenario for the Sixers. Grimes will possess a no-trade clause, thereby eliminating the Sixers’ chances to potentially move him in a trade for a better-fitting piece before this coming season’s trade deadline. The 25-year-old guard will also become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Philadelphia, by Grimes signing the qualifying offer, lost all control over his future past this coming season.

Going the path of accepting the qualifying offer also comes with some serious risk for Grimes. He is banking on staying healthy and having another productive season. The Sixers have a stacked guard rotation consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and rookie first-round pick V.J. Edgecombe. Grimes will have to compete for minutes with McCain and Edgecombe, both of whom appear to be core pieces of the Sixers’ long-term future.

How did the contract negotiations regress into Grimes accepting a one-year qualifying offer? There is some fault on both sides. The Sixers, according to reporting by Gina Mizell of The Inquirer, made a formal offer to Grimes of four years and $39 million. Grimes is coming off averaging 21.9 points on solid efficiency in 28 games with the Sixers last season. Considering his most recent production, he is almost assuredly worth more than the just under $10 million per season the Sixers were offering. However, Grimes’ camp reportedly was seeking a contract with an average annual value north of $20 million. Both sides were unable, or unwilling, to find an agreement in the middle ground, leading to Grimes accepting the qualifying offer.

In an ideal world, Grimes would be able to carve out a role as a productive two-way player for the Sixers. He is capable of stretching the floor and defending multiple positions. At 25 years old and entering his prime, Grimes would both be able to help the Sixers win now while also serving as a bridge to a future led by the trio of Maxey, McCain and Edgecombe. He will still likely have a sizable role for the Sixers this season. However, the chances he remains in Philadelphia long term now appear slim.