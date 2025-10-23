Sixers

Sixers beat Celtics in Season Opener, Fans react

Published3 hours ago on October 22, 2025

A new NBA Season has started & the Sixers will get things going with a road battle at the Boston Celtics & The Sixers would be up to the task for a 117-116 win to start the season. Tyrese Maxey would lead the team with 40 points

The Sixers’ first-round pick VJ Edgecome would set a new Sixers rookie record for points in NBA Debut, passing Allen Iverson

 

When the final horn sounded, Sixers fans would react to the season-opening win over the Celtics on the road

 