Sixers beat Celtics in Season Opener, Fans react

A new NBA Season has started & the Sixers will get things going with a road battle at the Boston Celtics & The Sixers would be up to the task for a 117-116 win to start the season. Tyrese Maxey would lead the team with 40 points

The Sixers’ first-round pick VJ Edgecome would set a new Sixers rookie record for points in NBA Debut, passing Allen Iverson

Valdez Edgecombe Jr. now has the most points scored by any 76ers player in an NBA debut. pic.twitter.com/4Ph6kgWv1j — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 23, 2025

When the final horn sounded, Sixers fans would react to the season-opening win over the Celtics on the road

What a win for the Sixers! VJ and Maxey are so elite. #NeverADoubt — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) October 23, 2025

OH WE ARE SO FUCKING BACK SIXERS SICKOS LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO!!!!!!! — B (@ParmaJawnCheese) October 23, 2025

SEASON OPENER AWAY WIN AGAINST THE CELTICS?!! It’s our year. — Rachel (@jonesie17) October 23, 2025

THE. SIXERS. BABY. — EJ FINKCOMBE (@FINKADELPHIA) October 23, 2025

What a gritty win for the #Sixers! Maxey (40) and VJ (34) combined for 74 of Philaelphia's 117 points. This is their team. — Matt Higgins (@MattHiggins80) October 23, 2025

Great way to start off the season. Tyrese & VJ were awesome! https://t.co/Q9u1BpCEUy — Alexander Schneider (@aschneider4535) October 23, 2025

F— it, I’m all in again https://t.co/3WS1pshT7F — B JOYCE ☘︎ (@jerntjawn) October 23, 2025

A new era of the sixers is here. — Danny G (@Dgiov5) October 23, 2025

LFG SIXERS!!!! #PhilaUnite great win to start the season — The Processer (@_KingColby) October 23, 2025

WHAT A FREAKING OPENER FOR THE SIXERS! my takeaways: VJ DOG. MAXEY DOG. jabari walker or barlow should be back up center bona is out. came back from down 10 in boston!!!! awesome. VJ 34?!?! insane. lets go! — Mike (@therealmikeb) October 23, 2025

Me looking at every highlight of VJ Edgecombe in his @sixers debut pic.twitter.com/lTD6Tw2LD0 — Alexa Henry (@alexahenry50) October 23, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers are fun again!#Sixers — Gerasimos Gerovasiliou (@Gerasimos76) October 23, 2025

They don’t win this game last season. VJ looks legit. COME ON HOME BOYS AND WILL SEE YOU SATURDAY!!!! @sixers #PhilaUnite — Mike Butz (@MAButz) October 23, 2025

sixers are so, so, sooooooo back. — Harry The K (@harry_the_k_32) October 23, 2025

And just like that I’m sucked back in. ::sigh:: #Sixers — Denise (@Wheelz38) October 23, 2025