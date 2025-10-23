Sixers
Sixers beat Celtics in Season Opener, Fans react
A new NBA Season has started & the Sixers will get things going with a road battle at the Boston Celtics & The Sixers would be up to the task for a 117-116 win to start the season. Tyrese Maxey would lead the team with 40 points
The Sixers’ first-round pick VJ Edgecome would set a new Sixers rookie record for points in NBA Debut, passing Allen Iverson
Valdez Edgecombe Jr. now has the most points scored by any 76ers player in an NBA debut. pic.twitter.com/4Ph6kgWv1j
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 23, 2025
When the final horn sounded, Sixers fans would react to the season-opening win over the Celtics on the road
What a win for the Sixers!
VJ and Maxey are so elite. #NeverADoubt
— Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) October 23, 2025
OH WE ARE SO FUCKING BACK SIXERS SICKOS LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO!!!!!!!
— B (@ParmaJawnCheese) October 23, 2025
SEASON OPENER AWAY WIN AGAINST THE CELTICS?!! It’s our year.
— Rachel (@jonesie17) October 23, 2025
THE. SIXERS. BABY.
— EJ FINKCOMBE (@FINKADELPHIA) October 23, 2025
What a gritty win for the #Sixers! Maxey (40) and VJ (34) combined for 74 of Philaelphia's 117 points. This is their team.
— Matt Higgins (@MattHiggins80) October 23, 2025
Great way to start off the season. Tyrese & VJ were awesome! https://t.co/Q9u1BpCEUy
— Alexander Schneider (@aschneider4535) October 23, 2025
F— it, I’m all in again https://t.co/3WS1pshT7F
— B JOYCE ☘︎ (@jerntjawn) October 23, 2025
A new era of the sixers is here.
— Danny G (@Dgiov5) October 23, 2025
LFG SIXERS!!!! #PhilaUnite great win to start the season
— The Processer (@_KingColby) October 23, 2025
WHAT A FREAKING OPENER FOR THE SIXERS! my takeaways: VJ DOG. MAXEY DOG. jabari walker or barlow should be back up center bona is out. came back from down 10 in boston!!!! awesome. VJ 34?!?! insane. lets go!
— Mike (@therealmikeb) October 23, 2025
Me looking at every highlight of VJ Edgecombe in his @sixers debut pic.twitter.com/lTD6Tw2LD0
— Alexa Henry (@alexahenry50) October 23, 2025
The Philadelphia 76ers are fun again!#Sixers
— Gerasimos Gerovasiliou (@Gerasimos76) October 23, 2025
They don’t win this game last season. VJ looks legit. COME ON HOME BOYS AND WILL SEE YOU SATURDAY!!!! @sixers #PhilaUnite
— Mike Butz (@MAButz) October 23, 2025
LFG EDGE!!! Huge dub Sixers 🔥👌🏻#sixers https://t.co/F05nBOLPcX
— Zachary Rodgers (@Zackattack15_) October 23, 2025
sixers are so, so, sooooooo back.
— Harry The K (@harry_the_k_32) October 23, 2025
And just like that I’m sucked back in. ::sigh:: #Sixers
— Denise (@Wheelz38) October 23, 2025
Sixers have never been more back
— nick ercole (@ercole_nick) October 23, 2025