Temple Fights Back & Shocks Davidson, Joins 2,000 win club

Philadelphia: As the entire nation continues to get ready for the Christmas Holiday, College Basketball keeps going. We had a very interesting game on Wednesday night as the Temple Owls would do battle with the Davidson Wildcats at the Liacouras Center.

Temple would announce before the game that Zion Stanford & Jameel Brown would miss the game tonight.

efore the game, Temple would honor Bill Mlkvy, who was known as “The Owl Without a Vowel” and passed away recently.

Lineup:

Lynn Greer III getting the first start of his Temple career tonight vs. Davidson. Zion Stanford & Jameel Brown will both miss tonight's game.#Team129 pic.twitter.com/VuqhTwywEC — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) December 19, 2024

How the game went:

Temple would score the game’s first 3 points and then Davidson would score 5 straight for the lead at the 1st timeout. Davidson jumped out to 13-10 lead and then the Owls cut it down to 2 at 13-11.

Later on in the 1st half, Davidson would go on 9-0 run and got the lead to 22-13 with 7:17 left. At one point, Davidson got the lead as high as 9 at 29-20. They would lead Temple 31-24 at halftime. So one of the questions going into the second half was: what can the Owls do to get back into the game? For Davidson, it was could they keep their foot on the pedal?

The Wildcats would get the lead up to 11 at two separate times with the last being 42-31 with 14:59 left.

The game would change when the Owls got the lead down to 9 with 4 minutes left and Davidson just did not know what hit them. The Owls would fight back to get the lead down to 1 and then get the game tied at 58. One of the multiple big plays that took place included a monster SLAM DUNK from Shane Dezonle for the 60-58 lead with 30 seconds left.

SHANE DEZONIE AT BOTH ENDS! Temple 60, Davidson 58 | 30.7 Left, 2nd Half#Team129 pic.twitter.com/TuKVIvI0kM — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) December 19, 2024

The game would come down to the final seconds and the Owls would retake the lead on a basket from Elijah Gray:

ELIJAH GRAY💪💪💪💪 Temple 62, Davidson 61 | 3.9 Left, 2nd Half#Team129 pic.twitter.com/NVsULgdaXP — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) December 19, 2024

Davidson would have 1 final attempt at the buzzer & it would come up short.

Temple would win the game and at the same time make history by becoming the 6th program in NCAA History with 2,000 wins.

Temple holds on to win 62-61. After trailing by as much as 11 points early in the second half, Temple completes the comeback and joins the 2,000 win club. Sixth program in NCAA history to reach the mark. pic.twitter.com/KYpvCvxg4d — Johnny Zawislak (@JZawisBTB) December 19, 2024

Postgame:

Temple Coach Adam Fisher:

Temple’s Elijah Gray:

I asked #Temple Elijah Gray on scoring the winning basket which turn out to be @TUMBBHoops 2000 career win #DAVvsTEM pic.twitter.com/OVG52l3HaG — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 19, 2024

Final Numbers:

What is next:

Davidson will attempt to get back to winning when they battle Bethune-Cookman while the Owls look to build off this win as they take on Rhode Island in the Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. on December 21.