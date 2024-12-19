College Basketball

Temple Fights Back & Shocks Davidson, Joins 2,000 win club

By
David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

Published2 hours ago on December 18, 2024

Philadelphia: As the entire nation continues to get ready for the Christmas Holiday, College Basketball keeps going. We had a very interesting game on Wednesday night as the Temple Owls would do battle with the Davidson Wildcats at the Liacouras Center.

Temple would announce before the game that Zion Stanford & Jameel Brown would miss the game tonight.

efore the game, Temple would honor Bill Mlkvy, who was known as “The Owl Without a Vowel” and passed away recently.

Lineup:

 

How the game went:
Temple would score the game’s first 3 points and then Davidson would score 5 straight for the lead at the 1st timeout. Davidson jumped out to 13-10 lead and then the Owls cut it down to 2 at 13-11.

Later on in the 1st half, Davidson would go on 9-0 run and got the lead to 22-13 with 7:17 left. At one point, Davidson got the lead as high as 9 at 29-20. They would lead Temple 31-24 at halftime. So one of the questions going into the second half was: what can the Owls do to get back into the game? For Davidson, it was could they keep their foot on the pedal?

The Wildcats would get the lead up to 11 at two separate times with the last being 42-31 with 14:59 left.

The game would change when the Owls got the lead down to 9 with 4 minutes left and Davidson just did not know what hit them. The Owls would fight back to get the lead down to 1 and then get the game tied at 58. One of the multiple big plays that took place included a monster SLAM DUNK from Shane Dezonle for the 60-58 lead with 30 seconds left.

 

 

The game would come down to the final seconds and the Owls would retake the lead on a basket from Elijah Gray:

Davidson would have 1 final attempt at the buzzer & it would come up short.

Temple would win the game and at the same time make history by becoming the 6th program in NCAA History with 2,000 wins.

Postgame:

Temple Coach Adam Fisher:

 

Temple’s Elijah Gray:

Final Numbers:

 

What is next:
Davidson will attempt to get back to winning when they battle Bethune-Cookman while the Owls look to build off this win as they take on Rhode Island in the Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. on December 21.