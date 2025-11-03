Urban Meyer Had “Strong Interest” in Penn State Job Before Talks Collapsed Over NIL

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Urban Meyer’s Penn State Interest Reportedly Fizzled Over NIL Concerns — But He’s Backing Brian Hartline for the Job

Urban Meyer has given his public seal of approval to Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, but recent reports suggest the Hall of Fame coach himself may have briefly flirted with the idea of a return — and to a familiar Big Ten battleground.

According to a report from Audacy’s Zach Gelb, Meyer had “strong interest” in the vacant Penn State head-coaching position following James Franklin’s dismissal. Gelb said that while Meyer has publicly stated he has no interest in coaching again, private conversations told a different story.

“I’ve been hearing a lot about Urban Meyer and the Penn State job in the last 48 hours,” Gelb said on his national radio show. “I’m not going to crush Urban Meyer for lying when he says, ‘Hey, I don’t have any interest in coaching again.’ But I’ve talked to two sources, and both told me that Urban Meyer had a great interest level in becoming the next head football coach at Penn State.”

Gelb went on to report that Meyer and Penn State decision-makers held direct discussions about the possibility of him taking over the program. But those conversations reportedly broke down over one critical issue: Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

“The reasons why those talks did break down is when they got to the topic of NIL,” Gelb said. “Urban Meyer has never been a head coach during the NIL era. His plan and his answers in terms of navigating those name-image-and-likeness waters were not viewed as satisfactory enough.”

Sources: Urban Meyer had strong interest in becoming the next head coach at Penn State. Those conversations didn’t go far because of Urban’s answers on navigating the NIL world. Urban could talk to PSU again, but it would only be to advocate for Brian Hartline as the next HC. pic.twitter.com/SgcP3ZQ4wj — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) October 31, 2025

That sticking point underscores how dramatically college football has changed since Meyer’s last stint roaming the sidelines at Ohio State. The NIL landscape now defines recruiting, roster management, and player retention — areas where Meyer’s traditional, tightly-controlled coaching style might clash with the realities of modern player empowerment.

Still, Meyer’s influence continues to ripple through the conversation. He’s made no secret of his admiration for Brian Hartline, his former assistant and current offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Meyer recently told FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff panel that Hartline “just needed the experience” and praised his growth under both himself and head coach Ryan Day.

According to Gelb, Meyer has continued to advocate behind the scenes for Hartline to land a head-coaching job this offseason — potentially at Penn State. Hartline, who has emerged as the BetOnline betting favorite (+140) to become the Nittany Lions’ next head coach, offers a modern offensive approach and proven recruiting prowess that fits the NIL era better than Meyer’s old-school model.

As for Penn State, the program’s search for a “big-name” replacement after Franklin’s 12-year tenure may be more complicated than initially expected. Meyer’s brief flirtation shows the school’s ambition, but it also highlights how challenging it is to find a coach who can balance tradition, recruiting, and NIL mastery in today’s game.

One thing seems certain — Meyer won’t be the one packing for Happy Valley. But if his endorsement carries weight in State College, Brian Hartline might be.