Where Cristopher Sanchez’s Cy Young Award Odds Stand After Another Dominant Performance

Mike Lipinski
Published28 seconds ago on July 23, 2025

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez is out to prove a point in the second-half of the 2025 MLB regular season, he should’ve been selected to the National League All-Star team. The 28-year-old righty proved as much with a 12 strikeout, one run complete game win against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia. In the process of dismantling one of the hottest teams in baseball, Sanchez proved that he should’ve been an All-Star and more importantly he should be in the conversation for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award.  

Sanchez will now likely be in the conversation for one of baseball’s most coveted end-of-year awards, but he will have some stiff competition from within. Here’s a look at where Sanchez and the rest of the Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation stands in the latest Cy Young Award odds.

 

Cristopher Sanchez’s Cy Young Award Resume

 
Split W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP SO9 SO/W
2025 Totals 9 2 .818 2.40 20 20 0 1 0 0 124.0 103 34 33 8 32 0 134 6 0 5 501 1.089 9.7 4.19
Ranger Suarez’s Cy Young Award Resume

 
Split W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP SO9 SO/W
2025 Totals 7 4 .636 2.66 14 14 0 0 0 0 88.0 75 27 26 6 26 0 82 2 0 0 358 1.148 8.4 3.15
Zack Wheeler’s Cy Young Award Resume

 
Split W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP SO9 SO/W
2025 Totals 9 3 .750 2.39 20 20 0 1 0 0 128.0 86 36 34 14 26 0 164 5 0 1 491 0.875 11.5 6.31
Latest Phillies Cy Young Award Odds

Player Cy Young Award Odds Odds From
Zack Wheeler  -115 Where Cristopher Sanchez's Cy Young Award Odds Stand After Another Dominant Performance
Cristopher Sanchez  +2500 Where Cristopher Sanchez's Cy Young Award Odds Stand After Another Dominant Performance
Ranger Suarez +6000 Where Cristopher Sanchez's Cy Young Award Odds Stand After Another Dominant Performance