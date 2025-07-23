Where Cristopher Sanchez’s Cy Young Award Odds Stand After Another Dominant Performance

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez is out to prove a point in the second-half of the 2025 MLB regular season, he should’ve been selected to the National League All-Star team. The 28-year-old righty proved as much with a 12 strikeout, one run complete game win against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia. In the process of dismantling one of the hottest teams in baseball, Sanchez proved that he should’ve been an All-Star and more importantly he should be in the conversation for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award.

Sanchez will now likely be in the conversation for one of baseball’s most coveted end-of-year awards, but he will have some stiff competition from within. Here’s a look at where Sanchez and the rest of the Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation stands in the latest Cy Young Award odds.

Cristopher Sanchez’s Cy Young Award Resume

We would say good morning, but it’s actually a great morning, because Cristopher Sánchez threw a complete game last night.@PALottery x #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/i1NSdKoUxC — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2025