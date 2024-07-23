Eagles

NFL Top 100: DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley Return By Player Votes

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
NFL Top 100: DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley Return By Player Votes Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night, the NFL Top 100 for this season begun releasing.

As always, the Top 100 list from the NFL is a list compiled via player votes around the league for the best players.

The first stint covered the players named in between 100-80 and the Eagles had two players reach that range.

The first to be announced was receiver DeVonta Smith, who appeared as number 100 last season and moves up to 90 this year.

Smith is coming off his second-straight 1000-yard season in just three years in the league. It’s also his second time appearing on this list due to the votes of his fellow NFL players.

He, of course, signed an extension earlier this offseason to extend his time with the team.

The second name was newcomer Saquon Barkley, perhaps the highest-profile free agent signing the Eagles made this offseason.

This is Barkley’s fourth time appearing on the list, previously being listed at 16 and twice at 31. This is the lowest he’s appeared on the list following a healthy season.

Barkley just missed 1000 yards rushing (962) playing yet another season with the hapless Giants. It would have been his fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

He comes in at 86 this year.


Also of note for Eagles fans would be Haason Reddick.

The edge rusher, who was traded to the Jets this offseason and who’s diva behavior since has proven why the franchise was looking to move on from him, was announced at number 87 on the Top 100 list.

 

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Offseason: No Shortage Of Big Men Wanting To Play Running Back

Eagles Offseason: No Shortage Of Big Men Wanting To Play Running Back

Author image Paul Bowman  •  13h
Eagles
Not Guilty: Eagles Clear Of Tampering In Saquon Barkley Investigation
Not Guilty: Eagles Clear Of Tampering In Saquon Barkley Investigation
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 13 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster: James Bradberry Sticking Around, Moving To Safety
Eagles Roster: James Bradberry Sticking Around, Moving To Safety
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 5 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Another Veteran OL In Max Scharping
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Another Veteran OL In Max Scharping
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 3 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Veteran WR John Ross
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Veteran WR John Ross
Author image Paul Bowman  •  May 23 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles DeVante Parker Announces Retirement
NFL Free Agency: Eagles DeVante Parker Announces Retirement
Author image Paul Bowman  •  May 20 2024
Eagles
NFL Schedule Release: Eagles Officially Get 2024-25 Schedule
NFL Schedule Release: Eagles Officially Get 2024-25 Schedule
Author image Paul Bowman  •  May 15 2024
Go to top button