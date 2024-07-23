NFL Top 100: DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley Return By Player Votes

On Monday night, the NFL Top 100 for this season begun releasing.

As always, the Top 100 list from the NFL is a list compiled via player votes around the league for the best players.

The first stint covered the players named in between 100-80 and the Eagles had two players reach that range.

The first to be announced was receiver DeVonta Smith, who appeared as number 100 last season and moves up to 90 this year.

DeVonta Smith was ranked #90 on the NFL’s Top 100 list for 2024. 10 spots ahead of where he was ranked last year..#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C9C4VeyaMN — Josh Sweat Truther (@EaglesBurna) July 22, 2024

Smith is coming off his second-straight 1000-yard season in just three years in the league. It’s also his second time appearing on this list due to the votes of his fellow NFL players.

He, of course, signed an extension earlier this offseason to extend his time with the team.

The second name was newcomer Saquon Barkley, perhaps the highest-profile free agent signing the Eagles made this offseason.

This is Barkley’s fourth time appearing on the list, previously being listed at 16 and twice at 31. This is the lowest he’s appeared on the list following a healthy season.

Barkley just missed 1000 yards rushing (962) playing yet another season with the hapless Giants. It would have been his fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

He comes in at 86 this year.

Eagles new running back Saquon Barkley was ranked #86 on the NFLs Top 100 list for 2024. 55 spots below where he was ranked last year…#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/6xsLKFRfXA — Josh Sweat Truther (@EaglesBurna) July 22, 2024



Also of note for Eagles fans would be Haason Reddick.

The edge rusher, who was traded to the Jets this offseason and who’s diva behavior since has proven why the franchise was looking to move on from him, was announced at number 87 on the Top 100 list.