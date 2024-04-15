NFL Offseason: DeVonta Smith Signs Three-Year Extension With Eagles

The Eagles continue to lock up their young players.

On Monday, the team announced the extension that many fans had been waiting for with receiver DeVonta Smith agreeing to a three-year deal.

Happy Monday Eagles fans ‼️ We've exercised the fifth-year option on WR @DeVontaSmith_6 and have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension through 2028.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1w6VEnIKKV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 15, 2024

Smith, a first-round pick of the Birds in 2021, has put up 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in his three seasons with the team.

The biggest concern with Smith coming out of the draft was his smaller stature and how that might work in the NFL, but he’s appeared in all but one game for the Eagles since being drafted.

The 2024 offseason marked the first time he was eligible for an extension and Howie Roseman and the Birds made sure to get that deal signed.

The deal is reportedly worth $75 million per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Eagles have paid another big-time, rising player. This time, WR DeVonta Smith gets a 3-year, $75M contract extension that includes $51M guaranteed, sources say. The deal was done by @kelt_crenshaw of @KlutchSports, and it keeps Smith in PHI for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/hsBXWx30MH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2024

The AAV on that deal would make DeVonta Smith the fourth-highest paid receiver in the NFL (tied with AJ Brown), but this is a situation similar to the extension Jordan Mailata just signed.

This is not a deal that starts this year or even next year. Smith will play 2024 of the “final” year of his standard rookie contract and then play 2025 on the fifth-year option on the deal for his being a first-round pick.

This new $75 million deal will not take effect until the 2026 season and will keep Smith with the team through the 2028 season.

Notably, 2026 is also the last season on AJ Brown’s current contract.

Notable receivers that will reach free agency on or before 2026 (when Smith’s new contract takes effect) and could reset the receiver market include Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Tee Higgins among others. It’s highly likely that the AAV on this deal isn’t even top 10 in the league by the time that it actually takes effect for the Eagles.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox