76ers 3 Thoughts: Embiid Works Out With No Knee Brace, Oubre Trade Rumors and More

The close of the NBA offseason is quickly approaching. Training camp and preseason games are on the horizon. The Philadelphia 76ers’ media day is less than a week away. Following an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign, the Sixers are looking forward to the start of a new season. In the latest “76ers 3 Thoughts,” diving into a potential reason for optimism around Joel Embiid, trade rumors surrounding a pair of Sixers players and an update on Quentin Grimes’ free agency status:

Embiid Practices Without Wearing Any Knee Brace

Embiid’s health is at the crux of any chance the Sixers might have of being a championship contender. He was a shell of his former self last season as knee issues limited him to just 19 games. If the Sixers are going to orchestrate a reversal in fortunes, it will require Embiid staying on the court more consistently.

Unlike last season where Embiid came into training camp already heavily limited, he appears to be fully healthy going into this season. The Sixers got fans excited when they released video on social media several days ago of Embiid putting up jumpers at their practice facility in Camden. Embiid, normally sporting a heavy knee brace, was seen without any brace or sleeve to support his left knee.

Embiid also looked noticeably slimmed down in pictures released by the team on social media earlier this week.

Sixers fans blew up social media with excitement about Embiid appearing to be healthy heading into training camp. This could be an overreaction by a fanbase starved of any information about Embiid’s status since undergoing an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee back in April. The Sixers have not publicly released any update about Embiid’s status throughout the offseason. However, the photos and videos of Embiid looking healthy and practicing with the team paint an optimistic picture of his health heading into this season.

Are Oubre and Drummond On Their Way Out of Philadelphia?

Jake Fischer mentioned on a Bleacher Report livestream earlier in September the possibility of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond getting traded out of Philadelphia. “There has been buzz all summer long about the Sixers looking to potentially move one of, if not both, Drummond and Oubre.”

Oubre has been a solid role player for the Sixers since signing with Philadelphia two years ago. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last season. The 10-year veteran implemented some changes to his game last season. He put a focus on playing a less chaotic style and ratcheting up his defensive intensity. The results were career highs in both field goal percentage (47.0) and assists per game (1.8). Oubre thrived in his role despite shooting a paltry 29.3% from 3-point range.

Why, if Oubre is thriving in his role in Philadelphia, would the Sixers look to potentially trade him away? They could be looking to clear up salary cap space, potentially in order to be able to offer restricted free agent Quentin Grimes a higher salary (more on this in the section below). The Sixers could also look to move Oubre, who is on an expiring contract, if they become sellers after having another poor season. As of now, Oubre remains a valuable member of the Sixers’ rotation as one of their only productive wing players.

Fischer also mentioned the Sixers had been shopping Drummond on the trade market throughout the offseason. The Sixers signed Drummond last offseason with the hopes he could serve as insurance if Embiid missed any time. The 32-year old failed to live up to expectations, averaging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Drummond was limited to just 40 games played last season due to a toe injury. When he was on the floor, it became clear he had lost a step. His field goal percentage dipped to just 50.0 and opposing teams relentlessly attacked him defensively.

Drummond picked up his $5 million player option earlier this offseason. The Sixers could elect to trade him in order to dump his salary. However, that would leave them with just an often injured Embiid, Adem Bona and rookie second-round pick Johni Broome as the only centers on the roster. Drummond, even at a deteriorating level of production, could adequately serve as the third center on the depth chart.

Lack of Movement Between Grimes, Sixers Continues

The Sixers’ top offseason priority was re-signing Grimes, a restricted free agent. With the offseason nearly coming to a close, Grimes remains unsigned. Negotiations between Grimes and the Sixers have been at a standstill for months, with no significant movement being made towards a new contract.

Grimes, who was acquired by the Sixers at last season’s trade deadline, is coming off a career year. In 28 games with the Sixers, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. The Texas native also effectively spaced the floor, shooting 37.3% from 3-point range on 7.9 attempts per game. Following those career-best numbers, Grimes is likely looking to cash in this offseason.

The Sixers currently have $185.9 million in salary on their books. That leaves them $10.1 million below the first luxury tax apron and $21.9 million below the second apron. The Sixers would be hard capped at the second apron if they elected to use their $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception. In that case, the max amount the Sixers could offer Grimes is a contract beginning at $16.2 million. Considering the lack of movement in negotiations, Grimes’ camp is likely seeking a higher starting salary.

Philadelphia could elect to trade players, such as Oubre and Drummond, to free up more salary cap space. If the Sixers traded Oubre in a salary dump move, that would free up another $8.4 million. However, losing a player of Oubre’s caliber would leave the Sixers’ rotation shorthanded at the wing position. There is a better case to be made about salary dumping a player like Drummond in order to free up another $5 million in cap space to use towards Grimes.

If the Sixers refuse to make a cost-cutting move, Grimes could accept an $8.7 million qualifying offer from the Sixers. That deal would be a one-year contract, but it would guarantee Grimes would be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Going down this path is likely not something either side wants. For the Sixers, it would mean losing long-term control over Grimes. For Grimes, there is risk in banking on staying healthy and highly productive in this coming season. If he gets injured or his production declines, he would lose out on getting a big contract next offseason. Grimes’ camp threatening to accept the qualifying offer could be an effort to extract more leverage in negotiations with the Sixers.

With the offseason nearly coming to close, there could likely be some sort of movement on this front within the next few weeks. For now, the standstill continues between Grimes and the Sixers.