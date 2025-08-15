Aaron Nola Returns to the Phillies Starting Rotation on Sunday: What it Means During the Run to Red October

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After three long months sidelined by injuries, Aaron Nola is set to make his triumphant return to the Philadelphia Phillies’ starting rotation this Sunday in Washington. Manager Rob Thomson confirmed the veteran right-hander will take the mound to close out the series against the Nationals, marking his first MLB appearance since May 14.

A Strategic Shift to a Six-Man Rotation

To ease Nola’s transition and alleviate the season-long workload on the staff, the Phillies are adopting a six-man rotation—for at least one turn, but potentially longer. This move offers several immediate benefits:

Extra Rest for Key Starters : Especially for Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, and Ranger Suárez, who have been carrying heavy workloads. Philadelphia’s starters have thrown a league-leading 687⅓ innings this season.

: Especially for Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, and Ranger Suárez, who have been carrying heavy workloads. Philadelphia’s starters have thrown a league-leading 687⅓ innings this season. Flexibility Moving Forward: Thomson hinted at creative lineup strategies post-Nola’s return, like tandem starts or occasional skipped turns for some pitchers.

Nola’s Road to a Return

Injury Setback : The 32-year-old was placed on the IL in mid-May due to a right ankle sprain and later a rib stress reaction—his first major injury absence since 2017.

: The 32-year-old was placed on the IL in mid-May due to a right ankle sprain and later a rib stress reaction—his first major injury absence since 2017. Rehab Performance: In Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Nola pitched three rehab starts totaling 12.1 innings, earning a stellar 2.19 ERA and striking out 17 — including an impressive 11 in his final outing.

Aaron Nola is done after 5 2/3 IP and 11 strikeouts … He allows one run and is responsible for the runner on third, didn’t walk a batter and threw 61 of 84 pitches for strikes pic.twitter.com/J5Dgz8p52m — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) August 13, 2025

Rotation Breakdown Including Nola’s Return

Day Starter Friday Zack Wheeler Saturday Taijuan Walker Sunday Aaron Nola Monday Ranger Suárez Tuesday Cristopher Sánchez Wednesday Jesús Luzardo

This grants key pitchers much-needed breathing room in the stretch run.

Why The Six-Man Rotation Matters

Boosting Depth : Nola’s return strengthens a rotation that’s battled fatigue, minor injuries, and inconsistency.

Playoff Push Advantage : With a 5-game lead in the NL East and fewer than two months left, this timing couldn’t be better*.

Long-Term Health: Extra rest helps protect the long-term health and effectiveness of the rotation as the grind continues.

Final Thought’s on Aaron Nola’s Return to the Phillies Rotation

Nola’s return is not just a morale lift—it’s a timely strategic advantage. The six-man rotation grants Thompson flexibility, reduces strain on co-ace’s Sanchez and Wheeler, and could prove crucial in the stretch run for postseason positioning. As he takes the mound Sunday, all eyes will be on whether he can regain form and provide stability when the Phillies need it most.

*- as of 8/15/2025