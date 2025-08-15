News

Aaron Nola Returns to the Phillies Starting Rotation on Sunday: What it Means During the Run to Red October

Mike Lipinski photo
By
Mike Lipinski
Author photo
Published19 hours ago on August 14, 2025

After three long months sidelined by injuries, Aaron Nola is set to make his triumphant return to the Philadelphia Phillies’ starting rotation this Sunday in Washington. Manager Rob Thomson confirmed the veteran right-hander will take the mound to close out the series against the Nationals, marking his first MLB appearance since May 14.

A Strategic Shift to a Six-Man Rotation

To ease Nola’s transition and alleviate the season-long workload on the staff, the Phillies are adopting a six-man rotation—for at least one turn, but potentially longer. This move offers several immediate benefits:

  • Extra Rest for Key Starters: Especially for Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, and Ranger Suárez, who have been carrying heavy workloads. Philadelphia’s starters have thrown a league-leading 687⅓ innings this season.
  • Flexibility Moving Forward: Thomson hinted at creative lineup strategies post-Nola’s return, like tandem starts or occasional skipped turns for some pitchers.

Nola’s Road to a Return

  • Injury Setback: The 32-year-old was placed on the IL in mid-May due to a right ankle sprain and later a rib stress reaction—his first major injury absence since 2017.
  • Rehab Performance: In Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Nola pitched three rehab starts totaling 12.1 innings, earning a stellar 2.19 ERA and striking out 17 — including an impressive 11 in his final outing.

Rotation Breakdown Including Nola’s Return

Day Starter
Friday Zack Wheeler
Saturday Taijuan Walker
Sunday Aaron Nola
Monday Ranger Suárez
Tuesday Cristopher Sánchez
Wednesday Jesús Luzardo

 

This grants key pitchers much-needed breathing room in the stretch run.

 

Why The Six-Man Rotation Matters

  • Boosting Depth: Nola’s return strengthens a rotation that’s battled fatigue, minor injuries, and inconsistency.

  • Playoff Push Advantage: With a 5-game lead in the NL East and fewer than two months left, this timing couldn’t be better*.

  • Long-Term Health: Extra rest helps protect the long-term health and effectiveness of the rotation as the grind continues.

 

Final Thought’s on Aaron Nola’s Return to the Phillies Rotation

Nola’s return is not just a morale lift—it’s a timely strategic advantage. The six-man rotation grants Thompson flexibility, reduces strain on co-ace’s Sanchez and Wheeler, and could prove crucial in the stretch run for postseason positioning. As he takes the mound Sunday, all eyes will be on whether he can regain form and provide stability when the Phillies need it most.

 

*- as of 8/15/2025