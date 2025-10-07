Phillies Turn to Aaron Nola for NLDS Game 3 with Season on the Line

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Philadelphia Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola for a win-or-go-home Game 3 of the 2025 National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Chavez Ravine. Manager Rob Thomson confirmed Monday night that Nola will start, with Ranger Suárez available out of the bullpen if needed.

Why Nola? Because he’s earned Topper’s trust.

The Phillies trail the series 2–0 after back-to-back losses at home and now head on the road hoping to keep their postseason alive. Nola, who’s been a postseason fixture for Philadelphia over the last three Octobers, will look to (hopefully) return to form and deliver another steady performance when it matters most.

Historically, Nola has fared well at Dodger Stadium. He’s 1–1 with a 3.76 ERA in four career starts there, allowing just three home runs in 26⅓ innings. According to Statmuse, his most recent start at Chavez Ravine came on May 31, 2018, when he struck out seven over seven innings, allowing only one run on two hits in a 2–1 Phillies win.

As for Suárez, Thomson noted the left-hander remains healthy and has twice been available out of the bullpen during the NLDS, though he hasn’t yet been called upon. The skipper emphasized that the decision to hold him back was purely strategic, not injury related.

With Nola on the mound, the Phillies will look to spark Red October comeback — one that begins, once again, with their longest tenured player leading the way.

