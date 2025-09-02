Penn State
AP Poll Week 2: Penn State Holds Firm at No. 2 as Ohio State Claims No. 1 After Defeating Texas
In the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released on September 2, 2025, the Ohio State Buckeyes surged to No. 1 following its upset win over preseason No. 1 Texas, capturing 55 of 66 first-place votes. Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions held steady at No. 2 after their season opening win over Nevada.
Penn State earned seven first-place votes—an encouraging sign of voter confidence—despite the Buckeyes leaping ahead to No. 1.
The Nittany Lions entered the season as the No. 2 ranked team, finishing a handful of votes behind the previously ranked No. 1 Longhorns. Their No. 2 ranking this week is the highest in-season ranking since 2017 when the Nittany Lions peaked at No. 2 after a 7-0 start.
Penn State will host Florida International this Saturday at Beaver Stadium with a noon kickoff on the Big Ten Network. A strong showing would help the Nittany Lions maintain momentum as they continue to chase Ohio State in the AP rankings and solidify their early season standing as a College Football Playoff contender.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 2