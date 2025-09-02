AP Poll Week 2: Penn State Holds Firm at No. 2 as Ohio State Claims No. 1 After Defeating Texas

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released on September 2, 2025, the Ohio State Buckeyes surged to No. 1 following its upset win over preseason No. 1 Texas, capturing 55 of 66 first-place votes. Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions held steady at No. 2 after their season opening win over Nevada.

Penn State earned seven first-place votes—an encouraging sign of voter confidence—despite the Buckeyes leaping ahead to No. 1.

The Nittany Lions entered the season as the No. 2 ranked team, finishing a handful of votes behind the previously ranked No. 1 Longhorns. Their No. 2 ranking this week is the highest in-season ranking since 2017 when the Nittany Lions peaked at No. 2 after a 7-0 start.

Penn State will host Florida International this Saturday at Beaver Stadium with a noon kickoff on the Big Ten Network. A strong showing would help the Nittany Lions maintain momentum as they continue to chase Ohio State in the AP rankings and solidify their early season standing as a College Football Playoff contender.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 2