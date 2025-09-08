AP Poll Week 3: Penn State Holds at No. 2; Temple Prepares to Host No. 13 Oklahoma at The Linc

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll, released on September 7, 2025, maintains Ohio State at No. 1, with Penn State holding steady at No. 2 and LSU at No. 3. Oregon has surged to No. 4 after a dominant win over Oklahoma State, while South Florida has entered the rankings at No. 18 for the first time since 2018.

Penn State, now 2-0, is coming off a commanding 34-0 victory over Florida International. The Nittany Lions have outscored their opponents 68-0 this season, showcasing a balanced offense and a stifling defense. They will look to move to 3-0 when they host Villanova on September 13.

Meanwhile, Temple is gearing up for a significant test as they host No. 13 Oklahoma at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. The Owls are coming off a 55-7 rout of Howard, their first back-to-back wins since 2021, with quarterback Simon throwing three touchdown passes. Oklahoma, led by quarterback John Mateer, is also undefeated, having recently defeated Michigan 24-13.

The Owls look to secure their first win over a Top 25-ranked team in over 10 years. The last time Temple defeated a ranked opponent was on September 5, 2015, when they upset No. 21 Penn State 27–10 at Lincoln Financial Field. That victory remains a high-water mark for the program, and Saturday’s matchup against the Sooners presents another opportunity for Temple to make history in front of their home crowd.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 3

Ohio State – 2–0 Penn State – 2–0 LSU – 2–0 Oregon – 2–0 Miami (Fla.) – 2–0 Georgia – 2–0 Texas – 1–1 Notre Dame – 0–1 Illinois – 2–0 Florida State – 2–0 South Carolina – 2–0 Clemson – 1–1 Oklahoma – 2–0 Iowa State – 3–0 Tennessee – 2–0 Texas A&M – 2–0 Ole Miss – 2–0 South Florida – 2–0 Alabama – 1–1 Utah – 2–0 Texas Tech – 2–0 Indiana – 2–0 Michigan – 1–1 Auburn – 2–0 Missouri – 2–0

This week’s poll features a record 11 SEC teams, with Auburn and Missouri making their season debut in the rankings. South Florida’s entry at No. 18 marks their first appearance in the Top 25 since 2018