Brandon Graham Could Be Eying Reunion With Eagles, Unretiring

The Eagles longest tenured player ever, Brandon Graham, retired this offseason.

That may change in the near future, however.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Graham is now considering un-retiring to re-join the team.

With Za’Darius Smith retiring, former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is now strongly considering coming out of retirement to sign with Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN. Graham played 15 seasons in Philadelphia and became the longest-tenured Eagle in franchise history.… pic.twitter.com/pr2ZiFcWFa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2025

The catalyst appears to be Za’Darius Smith’s abrupt retirement. That left the Eagles without their top edge player and with Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo still on IR, with the team getting a lack of production off the edge.

Of course, some fans aren’t interested in it because Graham got to retire after a Super Bowl – and they’d have to win again for him to be able to do that should he come back.

Of course, if he returns and they do win again, that’d be another great chapter in his story and might make him more effective down the line with more time for him to have recovered from last season’s injuries and his waiting until week 8 (or potentially 10, after the bye) to allow him time to ramp up and get into the peak of his play when the games begin to matter most.