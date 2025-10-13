Eagles Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith Abruptly Retires

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Things just continue to spiral for the Eagles.

On September 24, the Eagles top edge rusher, Nolan Smith, hit IR.

Luckily, a few weeks earlier they had signed standout rusher Za’Darius Smith. Now they will be without both as the latter has abruptly announced his retirement on Instagram.

The veteran in his 11th season appeared in five games for the Eagles. He played about 50% of the defensive snaps in two of those and was rotational in the rest. He recorded 1.5 sacks and 10 tackles.

The announcement leaves the cupboards bare. Jalyx Hunt and Josh Uche are left at the front lines with only Azeez Ojulari (who only started playing during the two-game losing streak) and Patrick Johnson behind them.

Ogbo Okoronkwo is also on IR with Smith.

Rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland is the only OLB currently on the practice squad.

The decision is, reportedly, unrelated to the Eagles situation or team.

I’m told Za’Darius Smith’s decision to retire is a personal one. It has nothing to do with the Eagles. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 13, 2025

If the Eagles are looking for another vet, the options might come down to taking a shot on players like Shaq Barrett or Yannick Ngakoue. They could also bring in former Eagles draft pick Casey Toohill, who’s had some success in the league, or Penn State alum Jesse Luketa, who had some success last season rushing the passer.