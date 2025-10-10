Could A Doug Pederson Eagles Reunion Be In The Cards?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

To answer one of the first questions: No, the Eagles will not be firing Nick Sirianni.

But they have a clear problem on offense and a part of that, at least, is the coaching.

New offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo clearly isn’t up to snuff and the offense as a whole has been far below any expectations.

On JAKIB Sports today, Pederson said he “probably would have considered” re-joining the Eagles if they had wanted him to consult for the team.

Doug Pederson says he “probably would consider” coming back to the #Eagles in an offensive consultant role if they were to ask. ( via @JAKIBSports ) pic.twitter.com/PG7watBJ4q — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) October 10, 2025

Pederson did, of course, win the franchise’s first Super Bowl but otherwise has not worked out as a head coach.

Pederson was fired at the end of the 2024 season and has, so far, taken the season off from any roles. He did mention other teams asked him to consult for them – just not Philadelphia.

The Eagles could certainly throw the idea out to him if there’s interest, but Pederson’s play calling has been questionable throughout his head coaching career and he had those duties removed in his final few seasons in Jacksonville.

That may make it fair to wonder if he’s a good OC, but it’d be hard to imagine he wouldn’t have any positive impact on the offense and couldn’t at least help to make things a bit less predictable by incorporating some other ideas.

It may be something for the Eagles to kick the tires on.

Of course, the team could also be watching Miami, where Mike McDaniel is reportedly on the verge of being fired himself and may be a more effective play caller/consultant.