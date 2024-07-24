Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean To Begin Camp On NFI

The Eagles will be getting into competitions soon to begin showing what each player can offer the team and why they should get a roster spot.

One of the young guys the team really wants to see is DB Cooper DeJean, who the team traded up for in the draft this offseason because they valued his versatility and were shocked to see him still available in the second round.

He’ll be starting from behind it seems.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the defensive back that could compete at either corner or safety will miss the start of camp with a hamstring injury.

#Eagles DB Cooper DeJean will begin camp on NFI and will be sidelined sidelined three weeks with a hamstring injury suffered when he was caught in an awkward position during offseason training, per league source. It is unrelated to any prior injury. The Eagles are confident in a… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 23, 2024

He is reportedly out at least three weeks due to being caught in an awkward position while training.

Certainly a non-contact injury is not an ideal place to start your career, particularly when other rookies and some vets lower on the depth chart could be able to show out for that extended time and play themselves to a point that DeJean may find himself lower on the depth chart when he can begin playing.

It may put a bit of a damper on his potential to get some decent playing time come the start of the season given soft tissue injuries are tough to plan around (meaning he could wind up being out more than the three weeks).

DeJean has been expected to compete for snaps at outside corner, slot corner and safety – basically wherever the team can look to get him on the field, he figures to have some chance to prove himself there.