NFL Draft: Eagles Double Down At Corner, Grab Cooper DeJean In Trade Up

The Eagles apparently were enamored with this year’s corner class.

After sitting tight on Day One and letting Quinyon Mitchell drop to them, Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office decided to pull off a shocking move and move up 10 picks for another.

In the deal, the Eagles send picks 50, 53 and 161 in this draft to Washington in exchange for picks 40, 78, and 152.

Trade details 🚨 Washington Commanders receive picks 50, 53, and 161.

We receive picks 40, 78, and 152. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2024

With the pick, they selected Cooper DeJean out of Iowa.

DeJean was universally a top-five corner in the draft and most had him as a top-three option and likely first-round pick.

The Eagles have to like his versatility as he could fit in as the team’s third safety or play any corner role.

Over the last two years in the B1G, he accumulated 20 defensed passes and seven interceptions while being a strong tackler – a trait which could slot him well into a safety role to start.

He and Quinyon Mitchell would figure to be the future secondary of this team despite the team having so much depth.

The Eagles defensive backfield now includes Darius Slay, James Bradberry, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Isaiah Rodgers, Avonte Maddox, Sydney Brown, Eli Ricks, Kelee Ringo, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, two first-round graded players from the draft, and several other players with experience as a back-up on an NFL roster.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox