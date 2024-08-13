Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated Lily Smith, The Register

The Eagles secondary just got more competitive.

On Tuesday, the team officially activated second-round pick Cooper DeJean.

DeJean had missed camp (and the first preseason game) previously due to his placement on NFI.

DeJean figures to be a bit of a swiss army knife for the defense, but it will be interesting to see where they slot him on the depth chart for each position.

The Eagles did see rookie Quinyon Mitchell look good in the first preseason game, so he’d seem likely to start behind he and Slay at corner and Vic Fangio has said he was impressed with James Bradberry’s play at safety.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
