Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated

The Eagles secondary just got more competitive.

On Tuesday, the team officially activated second-round pick Cooper DeJean.

DeJean had missed camp (and the first preseason game) previously due to his placement on NFI.

DB Cooper DeJean has been activated from the Non-Football Injury List. pic.twitter.com/8FKal3r4Lq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 13, 2024

DeJean figures to be a bit of a swiss army knife for the defense, but it will be interesting to see where they slot him on the depth chart for each position.

The Eagles did see rookie Quinyon Mitchell look good in the first preseason game, so he’d seem likely to start behind he and Slay at corner and Vic Fangio has said he was impressed with James Bradberry’s play at safety.