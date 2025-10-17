Eagles Injury Update: Quinyon Mitchell and Jalen Carter Trending Towards Playing vs. Vikings

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles are starting to get healthy at the right time — especially on the defensive side of the ball — as they prepare for a bigger-than-expected Week 7 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Two key names to watch closely are cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, both trending in the right direction after recent injury concerns.

Return to Quinyonamo Bay?

Mitchell, who suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of the Thursday night drubbing by the New York Giants, has been steadily working his way back. The Eagles listed him as limited in Wednesday’s practice, but Thursday brought a major step forward — he was upgraded to full participation, according to the team’s official injury report.

That upgrade is an encouraging sign that Mitchell is on track to return to the lineup Sunday against Minnesota. The second-year corner has already established himself as one of the Eagles’ most reliable defenders, quickly earning “shutdown corner” status.

If Mitchell is active, it would be a major boost for a secondary that’s been tested in recent weeks. His likely assignment: slowing down Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson, one of the NFL’s most dangerous playmakers. Mitchell’s speed and discipline make him the Eagles’ best option in that matchup, and his return allows defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to play more aggressively on the back end.

Jalen Carter Trending Toward Playing

While Mitchell’s status looks strong, there’s still a bit more uncertainty around Carter. The second-year defensive tackle was listed as limited Thursday due to a heel injury that kept him sidelined in Week 6. However, Carter has said publicly that he expects to play this week against the Vikings.

Even if Carter isn’t at full strength, his presence alone changes the complexion of the Eagles’ front. Philadelphia’s defensive line looked less disruptive without him against the Giants, particularly in the interior rush. When healthy, Carter is a game-wrecker — capable of collapsing pockets and forcing quarterbacks off their spots, which opens up opportunities for the edge rushers.

If Carter is active, the coaching staff could still manage his snap count to avoid aggravating the injury. But even 60–70% of Jalen Carter is enough to command double-teams and tilt the trenches in Philadelphia’s favor.

Getting Healthy at the Right Time

After a bumpy few weeks defensively, the Eagles’ depth is finally starting to stabilize. Getting Mitchell and Carter back — even if one or both are limited — provides a significant boost in two of the most critical areas: cornerback and defensive tackle.

As the Eagles gear up for the Vikings, health and timing could be everything. Mitchell’s speed on the perimeter and Carter’s power inside give the defense a chance to reassert itself — and to remind the rest of the NFC that Philadelphia’s defense is rounding back into form at the right time.