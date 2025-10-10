Eagles Postgame Report: Pathetic Showings All Around Against Giants

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles were looking to get back on the right side of the win column and the Giants started the game off by fiving them the ball at the 40-yard line. Barkley had 30 yards on two runs before Hurts took a sack and the Eagles settled for a field goal. The Eagles returned the field position and Jalyx Hunt dropped an interception thrown right into his lap. That screwed the Eagles as Ringo proceeded to allow a 34-yard reception on 3rd and 12 then Zack Baun whiffed on the open filed tackle to give up a 19-yard touchdown run to the quarterback.

On 3rd down, Hurts decided to stand in the pocket like a statue, yet again, to take the sack and force the punt. Ringo gave up another chunk play, then Drew Makuba did. Neither was capable of making a simple tackle, either, turning two telegraphed passes to go 61 yards for another touchdown (extra point missed). Finally, Hurts woke up and hit Brown for 30 and Goedert for 23 to move the offense down the field. A shovel pass to Goedert put the Eagles in the endzone to make up some of the deficit.

The defense finally forced a punt and the Eagles were able to move the ball culminating in four straight tush pushes from the three-yard line to score a touchdown and take the lead back.

That didn’t last long as the Eagles defense was straight garbage, allowing a 15-play drive to keep going and the Giants to put up their third touchdown of the half and re-take the lead. The Eagles could have scored, but Hurts was slow to the line and then ran the ball and slid to run out the clock for entirely unknown reasons, taking his team to the half losing.

The Eagles forced a punt to start the second half, but Sydney Brown pinned them deep with another moronic penalty and Hurt overthrew a wide-open DeVonta Smith, turning an 89-yard touchdown pass into an incompletion and punt. That setup great field position for the Giants where the Eagles defense made a pathetic effort to stop the most basic plays possible and gave up yet another touchdown.

The Birds responded with 17 yards and a punt to try and win the field position battle. The Giants tried to shoot themselves in the foot, but it was Dart leaving the game that allowed them to finally force a punt. That allowed the Eagles to run the ball for negative yardage and then not make up that yardage to punt it back again.

The defense forced a three and out, but Jalen Hurts opted to throw that away, driving to the 15 before throwing a would-be pick-six on an absolutely garbage throw, stopped only at the 23 because Saquon Barkley was on the field. Saving the pick six did nothing but waste two minutes of clock thanks to Kelee Ringo committing pass interference in the end zone. The Giants now lead by 17.

In garbage time, Hurts started padding meaningless stats for a game he already threw away before AJ Dillon fumbled his catch away, easily recovered by the Giants.

For the final 7 minutes, the “defenders” on the Eagles rosters continued to embarrass themselves as they were incapable of making any even decent plays.

The Eagles lose again and are an embarrassment to the city of Philadelphia once again. They will look to one-up the Phillies again in how terrible they are next Sunday when they host the Vikings. Minnesota will either have Carson Wentz or a rookie, so it’s looking like the defense will give up 80 points or so at the moment.

Offensive MVP: Dallas Goedert

Once again this offense had pass catchers go above and beyond. Goedert led the way with 110 yards and nine receptions along with a touchdown, so he gets the nod. Also worth noting Brown added 80 and Smith 49. All three were great – incredible considering the fact that they were working with a quarterback who couldn’t see the field or hit the most wide open targets. Smith should have had 89 more and a touchdown. Goedert could have had 20+ more if he didn’t have to stand still on his deep reception because Hurts can’t hit a runner in stride. Brown could have had 15 more yards and a touchdown if Hurts was able to make reads. The trio produced and could have been far better with even a halfway competent QB throwing to them – unfortunately, they didn’t have that luxury for the second week in a row.

Defensive MVP: No One

Two weeks in a row. This defense would literally be just as effective with 27 random UDFA signings. It’s absolute trash. A rookie QB with a rookie RB and no-name wide receivers who have never been good. They managed to give up 34 points to a bunch of nobodies on a trash team and once again managed no turnovers (way to go Jalyx!). If the Eagles are handing out money to people to be totally incapable of doing anything at all to benefit the team, someone let them know to call me because I could also put on a uniform and totally suck.

Game Notes

Drew Makuba is straight trash in the secondary. It’s hard to believe he’s still back there. He can’t stop a single pass to save his life and he’s a poor tackler. I don’t know what the Eagles and many fans saw in the second round pick this offseason, but he’s actively hurting this team as they rely on Reed Blankenship to cover literally all of the field as the only capable safety.

Ringo is out there playing like he’s a rookie who doesn’t understand the game and can get caught off guard by a small move. No idea how that’s happening for a player that’s been playing this long and has been on the team for three years. How does he forget to touch a player that went down and he never touched?

Once again, the defense was seemingly blind to the QB. The pass rushers never held integrity and rarely were able to contain or bring down the QB with the rest of the defense seemingly unaware the QB can run the ball.

Sydney Brown doesn’t play defense and yet somehow gets stupid penalties almost every week. Not good enough to play safety and still committing penalties for no reason.

Week after week, Hurts comes out and looks like garbage for half the game or more and week after week people try to cite past seasons as reasons why he’s good despite being a totally incompetent quarterback for half of every game. There’s no way to explain how he goes from clutch to worse than a random dude pulled off their couch in the same game.

Hurts in particular lost this game for the offense. If he makes the easiest throw possible to DeVonta Smith with no defender anywhere in the area, he has another 100 yards and the Eagles are back in the game. If he hits Dotson in the red zone instead of throwing the ball away, there’s no reason to believe the Eagles don’t score and make it a three-point game (or he could have hit the wide-open AJ Brown for a touchdown). Instead he handed the Giants a touchdown. What a leader.

Hurts was awful, but don’t let that take away from the OC. Patullo has been predictable as can be and doesn’t mix up plays regularly. He may have been good enough to beat this Giants team tonight had Hurts executed, but he certainly wasn’t good enough for a team with championship aspirations.

Jalyx Hunt was handed an interception early and was even more of a moron than Orion Kerkering. You had to try to not come up with the ball thrown into your arms and that’s what Hunt did. Impressive play from the defender who has made no impact through six games. Playing himself into a big contract.

Injury Notes

Quinyon Mitchell left in the second quarter and was replaced with Adoree’ Jackson.

Reed Blankenship left in the third quarter after he and DeJean ran into each other. Marcus Epps came in to replace him briefly before Blankenship returned.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants – October 9, 2025