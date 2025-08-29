Eagles Roster: Birds Name 2025 Team Captains

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles have announced their 2025 team captains.

As in years past, they have selected more offensive captains than defensive.

Your 2025 Captains 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0LSl7QrfhX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 29, 2025

Five of the eight captains are returning to the role. In fact, it is nearly all the offensive captains and the special teams captain who return – it is the two defenders who are new.

This marks the fifth captain selection for Jalen Hurts, the fourth for Lane Johnson, the third for AJ Brown, and the second for Jordan Mailata.

Jake Elliott is entering his fourth season as a team captain.

The two new captains for the defense are Zack Baun, who is seemingly taking over Brandon Graham’s captain role, and Reed Blankenship, who seems to be taking over Slay’s role.

On offense, Saquon Barkley, also in his second year with the team, also joins the ranks of the team captains.

Nick Sirianni has had the team vote for team captains since he joined the team.

In 2023, the players elected nine captains. In 2024, it was seven. Now, they are back up to eight.