Eagles Roster: Initial 2025 53-Man Roster Announced

After many cuts, the Eagles have their 2024 roster.

The initial 53-man roster is:

Quarterbacks (3):

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell

No changes here. These were basically set in stone as soon as the Sunday morning trade was finalized.

Running Backs (4):

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, AJ Dillon, Ben VanSumeren

This was also seemingly a closed race since Dillon showed out well in the first preseason game. Slight surprise (but not really) is VanSumeren, who maintains his spot as the fullback – showing the Eagles intend to maintain that spot moving forward.

Tight Ends (3):

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

The only question here was if the Eagles would keep a third tight end at all or just rely on who they could get to the practice squad. Kylen Granson evidently did enough to get that spot, at least for now.

Wide Receivers (5):

AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, Darius Cooper

The top four were set and the Johnny Wilson injury opens up a spot that Darius Cooper grabbed it with his strong performance in the first preseason game.

Offensive Line (11):

Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Matt Pryor, Brett Toth, Drew Kendall, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan

The starting five were a given as was Fred Johnson following that trade. Matt Pryor is the top guard backup and Kendall is the center backup. Toth and Keegan have experience with the team and plenty of versatility. Cameron Williams is the slight surprise as an 11th player on the line as the Birds go heavy at the position to maintain their developmental candidate.

Defensive Tackles (6):

Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Gabe Hall

The top four were set, but Gabe Hall was the top standout on defense in the preseason games with Young and Hall grabbing those reserve spots.

EDGE (5):

Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo

The top two were set and the three vets, though not particularly impressive in limited preseason reps, get the depth spots. Patrick Johnson is probably one of the last cuts the team had to make.

Linebackers (4):

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

A light position, but not too much of a surprise. Mondon is not ready to play, but they want to develop him, Nakobe Dean winds up on PUP.

Corner Backs (6):

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Mac McWilliams, Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett



As expected, the three corners in competition for the outside stick with the team. Mac McWilliams, the rookie, sticks around as the likely slot backup.

Safeties (4):

Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

The safety spot isn’t a surprise. There were really only four players who the team would be willing to start if needed and all make the roster. The lack of depth is the biggest shock.

Specialists (2):

Jake Elliott (Kicker) and Braden Mann (Punter)

Really, there was no competition or question on any of these, but Charley Hughlett was cut to save a roster spot and try to keep an extra man elsewhere with the hopes of bringing him back.