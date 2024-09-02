Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Fill Practice Squad With Griffin Hebert and Kevin Foelsch

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Fill Practice Squad With Griffin Hebert and Kevin Foelsch

The Eagles finally filled out their practice squad.

It took about a week, but the Eagles decided to re-sign a pair of players they had in camp to fill the final spots.

Griffin Hebert, a receiver out of Louisiana Tech, was the second reported cut at cutdown time.

He spent the 2023 offseason with the Seahawks, but was cut and did not stick with the team. The Eagles added him to their practice squad last December and then waived him in April before they brought him back in late July. He will stick on the practice squad once again, at least for the time being.

Foelsch was a late addition to camp as a tight end.

He got some extra coverage due to his both being from a small school and that school being local (New Haven). He did actually have some nice plays in the short time he had in camp, so it isn’t just the nice story that got him a spot on the squad, though it is a bit off that the team is going with three tight ends on the practice squad – more than they have on the 53-man.

They join the signing of 2022 third-round pick JT Woods (DB) to officially fill all spots on the practice squad.

Paul Bowman
