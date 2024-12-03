Eagles Transactions: Parris Campbell Waived (Again)

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles made a sudden move on Monday.

Without much warning the team waived veteran receiver Parris Campbell.

We have waived WR Parris Campbell. pic.twitter.com/m72QGrvfnA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 2, 2024

The move does make some sense as the Eagles plan to get DeVonta Smith and Johnny Wilson back at the receiver spot and are already carrying some dead weight at the position in Ainias Smith.

What is surprising about the move is that there wasn’t a corresponding move.

Often times, a move like this without the corresponding move is used in the case of an injury, but no practice windows have been opened yet, though James Bradberry, Le’Raven Clark and Ben VanSumeren could be eligible to return (despite there being no updates on any of the three that have been made public).

That leaves the Eagles with an open spot on the 53-man roster that they could use to try and address a need unless they are expecting an injury return.

Campbell was waived at the end of October, too. He quickly returned to the practice squad, something that could happen again if he doesn’t wind up elsewhere like Jack Stoll did.