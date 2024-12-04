Eagles Transactions: C.J. Uzomah Promoted, Parris Campbell Returns

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The corresponding move is official.

Earlier this week, the team made a somewhat sudden move to release Parris Campbell. On Wednesday, the Eagles brought Campbell back yet again with the move to add veteran TE Uzomah to the 53-man.

We have signed TE C.J. Uzomah to the Active Roster and have signed WR Parris Campbell to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/viDayNUqu9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2024

Uzomah has been with the team for some time and was brought in during free agency this offseason.

He had already been elevated for the last game against the Ravens, but will be called upon to play more now that Dallas Goedert is expected to miss more time with injuries.

With the veteran being removed from the practice squad to add him to the 53-man, the Eagles were able to add another vet to the practice squad and were able to bring Parris Campbell back again. So, despite plenty of moves that involved him, Campbell has spent the entire season with the team.

Uzomah becomes only the third tight end on the roster and one of two expected to be healthy for the upcoming games.