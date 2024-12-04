Eric Dixon’s big night leads Villanova to upset win over Cincinnati

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Radnor, PA: It is always a good test to see how your team matches up when you have inter-conference battles & that is what we saw on Tuesday as the Villanova Wildcats took on the 14th Ranked and undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats at Finneran Pavilion in the Big 12 vs Big East Showdown.

Villanova comes into the game off a win over Rider while Cincinnati made its way to the Main Line coming off a win over Alabama State.

Early on, both Villanova & Cincinnati would make some big shots to the point that Cincinnati would show that they came to play. The Wildcats would respond, as well. Later on in the first half, the Wildcats would be on a 13-2 run with the basket and a foul from Dixon

What a basket & Foul by #Villanova Eric Dixon Wildcats lead 21-13 #NOVAvsCincinnati pic.twitter.com/CuA5cn5K8v — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 3, 2024

At one point, Villanova would have a lead of 11 at 24-13 with 7:44 left in the 1st half.

The Bearcats would cut the lead down to 4 and then the Wildcats would end the 1st half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Jhamir Brickus for a 37-28 lead at halftime.

Brickus beats the buzzer 🚨@NovaMBB up 9 at the half vs #14 Cincinnati! pic.twitter.com/P4xACZ2FPO — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) December 4, 2024

Early in 2nd half, Cincinnati would cut the Wildcat’s lead down to 2 at 43-41 with 13:43 left. From there, the Wildcats would respond following the timeout and get the lead back up to 10 at 54-44 with 7:33 left in 2nd half.

Eric Dixon with back to back 3-pointers pushed it to a 61-49 lead with under 3 minutes left & the crowd at Finneran Pavilion was getting ready to celebrate.

The Bearcats would not go down without a fight as they connected with a couple 3-pointers of their own to cut the Wildcat’s lead to 6 at 66-60 with 13 seconds left. They would run out of time, though, as Villanova would pull off the upset & take down number 14 Cincinnati, 68-60.

What I asked to #Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune on upset win over Cincinnati#NovaNation #NOVAvsCincinnati pic.twitter.com/yDQ0khwuio — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 4, 2024

Villanova will attempt to build off this win as they head into battle against Temple in the Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Cincinnati goes home after losing for the first time this season and look to get back to their winning ways with an encounter with Howard on December 8.