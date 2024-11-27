Erik Reynolds leads Saint Joseph’s in win over Coppin State

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: We are 2 days until the nation celebrates Thanksgiving, College Basketball is in full gear & as for the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, they are coming off a very good showing up at the Barclays Center in the Legends Classic as they went to battle against Coppin State Eagles from Hagan Arena on the Campus of Saint Joseph’s University. The Hawks entered the game with a 4-2 record while Coppin State made their way to Hawk Hill with a 0-7 record.

Before the game, the Hawks would announce that Khaafiq Myers and Steven Solano are out for tonight’s game against Coppin State

A very strange way this game got started at Coppin State would get called for Technical Foul as they did not have their roster set for the game & the Hawks took the early 1-0 lead, from there both Saint Joseph’s & Coppin State would have Cold starts and Coppin state would keep the game close at the first Media timeout at 7-6. The Hawks would then start to pull away

History would be made as Saint Joseph’s Erik Reynolds would make 3-pointers to be in 3rd place all-time in 3-pointers

The Hawks would take full control in the first half leading 42-26 at halftime. Coming into the second half, Could Coppin State get back into the game & the answer was NO as the Hawks would pick up where they left off in the first half as they got the lead over 30 points on 5 separate times in the second half & made some good defensive plays & Coppin would just run out of time and had no answer for what the Hawks were doing

One of the offensive plays that the Hawks made in the second half had Coppin State looking lost and confused

The Hawks would cruise to an 83-54 win & this was the type of game that the Hawks needed after the showing they had at the Barclays Center last week in the Legends Classic.

The Saint Joseph’s Hawks are 5-2 on the season & will prepare for battle with Princeton on December 3 before heading to the Wells Fargo Center on December 7 for the Big 5 Classic Title game against LaSalle or Temple.