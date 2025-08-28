Flyers’ Garnet Hathaway, Dogfish Head Launch “Engine 19 IPA” to Benefit First Responders

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway has teamed up with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Flyers Charities to release a new beer with a purpose: Engine 19 IPA. Proceeds from the brew will support Hathaway’s Hath’s Heroes initiative, which provides resources for local first responders and their families.

The 6.5% ABV pale ale features Simcoe, Chinook, and Citra hops, giving it a mix of citrus and pine aromas with hints of passion fruit and toffee. It was developed over the past year with input from Hathaway and his wife Lindsay, alongside Dogfish Head’s brewing team.

The beer will officially debut at a launch party on Wednesday, September 10 (6–8 p.m.) at PHS Beer Garden on South Street. The free event will include beer samples, Flyers raffle prizes, and appearances by Flyers players and personalities.

Engine 19 IPA will be available throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware in six-packs and on draft, including at Flyers home games this season while supplies last. Fans can also track availability through Dogfish Head’s online Fish Finder.

In addition to the beer, the Flyers’ content team has produced “Engine 19: Behind the Beer”, a behind-the-scenes video now available on the team’s YouTube channel, documenting the collaboration from start to finish.

For Hathaway, the project is about more than just creating a new beer. “This isn’t just a beer, it’s a way to support the people who show up for our communities day in and day out,” he said.