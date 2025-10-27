Flyers Return Jett Luchanko to Juniors

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Through eight games of the 2025-26 season, the Flyers have mostly kept the same lineup. There has been some mixing and matching with the third defensive pair and the fourth line has seen its share of substitutions.

Among those players has been Jett Luchanko, the team’s first-round pick in 2024. Luchanko appeared in four games with no points and a minus-3 rating.

Unlike others on the roster, Luchanko was limited in options and time. At 19, Luchanko was not eligible to play in the AHL, so it was either remain on the NHL roster or return to juniors. The Flyers could play Luchanko in nine games before the first year of his entry-level deal was exercised.

Just like last season, Luchanko has been returned to the Guelph Storm, his junior team in the OHL, after four games played. The Flyers announced the move on Monday. Luchanko had been a healthy scratch in both Thursday and Saturday’s games.

Now that the decision has been made, what is next for Luchanko? You can certainly expect Luchanko’s name to be among the most popular trade targets in the OHL. He’ll also very likely be a member of Canada’s World Junior Championships team.

Depending on what happens for Luchanko – in Guelph or elsewhere in the OHL – he’s eligible to play in the AHL once his junior season has concluded. Luchanko did this for nine games last season and had three assists, then had six assists in seven playoff games.

By next season, Luchanko will have turned 20 and be able to play in the AHL if needed.

As for the current roster, the Flyers have been pretty consistent of late with Nikita Grebenkin and Rodrigo Abols being on the fourth line with Garnet Hathaway.

The Flyers next take the ice on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m.