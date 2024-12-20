Flyers Postgame Report: Kings’ 4-Goal 3rd Sinks Flyers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Entering the final minute of the second period, the Flyers held a 3-2 lead. A preventable goal tied the game for the Los Angeles Kings, setting the stage for a third period that would require a tiebreaker. The Kings did that and then some.

A four-goal third period for the Kings was the difference, as the Flyers suffered their third straight loss, 7-3, on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Kings got on the board first at 10:53. Phillip Danault led Kevin Fiala with a stretch pass and Fiala scored on the breakaway, going to the backhand to beat Aleksei Kolosov and make it 1-0 on his 11th of the season.

The Flyers tied the game at 14:11. Noah Cates was open in the slot and moved to the backhand to score his fourth goal of the season to even things up at one.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-9 Los Angeles.

Just 1:31 into the second, the Kings regained the lead. The Kings crashed the net and Tanner Jeannot found a loose puck that Kolosov was unable to locate, scoring his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-1.

The Flyers tied the game just seconds after killing a penalty. Tyson Foerster exited the penalty box and helped get the puck to Scott Laughton. Laughton’s wrap-around attempt failed, but the puck went into the slot for Foerster to slide under Darcy Kuemper to make it 2-2 at 11:30.

Less than four minutes later, just seconds after a Flyers power play expired, Foerster struck again to give the Flyers the lead. A tic-tac-toe passing play was finished off for Foerster’s eighth of the season to make it 3-2 Flyers with 4:56 remaining in the period.

In the final minute of the second, the Kings got the game tied up again. Kolosov was unable to control a puck as he attempted to cover, and Anze Kopitar was there to slip the tying goal into the net to make it 3-3 with 43.1 seconds remaining.

Through two periods, shots were 24-19 Flyers.

The Kings took the lead again early in the third. At jut 1:54, Warren Foegele redirected a shot to make it 4-3 with his ninth of the season.

At 10:39, the Kings added to the lead. Kopitar scored second of the game after a centering feed from Alex Turcotte to make it 5-3.

Quinton Byfield scored into an empty net to ice the game, and Fiala added his second of the night with Kolosov back in net to cap the scoring.

Kolosov 20 saves on 26 shots in the loss. Kuemper made 23 saves on 26 shots in the win.

Foerster had three points for the Flyers. Six players finished with two points each for the Kings.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Saturday night for the final home game of 2024, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Kings 1 2 4 7 Flyers 1 2 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

LA Kevin Fiala (11) (Phillip Danault) 10:53

PHI Noah Cates (4) (Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster) 14:11

2nd Period

LA Tanner Jeannot (4) (Warren Foegele, Jordan Spence) 1:31

PHI Foerster (7) (Scott Laughton) 11:30

PHI Foerster (8) (Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett) 15:04

LA Anze Kopitar (9) (Alex Laferriere, Vladislav Gavrikov) 19:16

3rd Period

LA Foegele (9) (Spence, Jacob Moverare) 1:54

LA Kopitar (10) (Alex Turcotte, Gavrikov) 10:39

LA Quinton Byfield (5) EN (Unassisted) 16:23

LA Fiala (12) (Laferriere, Brandt Clarke) 17:34

Game Statistics