Flyers Postgame Report: Turnovers Plague Flyers in Loss to Detroit

The first game back after any extended break can be an adventure. It certainly was that for the Flyers in Detroit on Wednesday.

An ugly game that was headlined by turnovers and mistakes hurt the Flyers, as they fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 6-4.

The Flyers were on the board just 1:06 into the game. A quick series of passes allowed Travis Konecny to move in on a partial breakaway, and he scored through the legs of Alex Lyon for his 16th goal of the season.

Late in the period, the Flyers got into penalty trouble, taking two in short order, including a high-sticking double-minor on Owen Tippett. The Red Wings cashed in on the back half of the double-minor with 1:41 remaining in the period, as JT Compher redirected a pass from the front of the net for his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-4 Detroit.

The game remained locked at one for the first half of the second period, with shots very limited. Then the game broke open with four goals in the remaining 10 minutes.

Detroit got on the board to take a 2-1 lead at 10:15, as a turnover by Cam York resulted in a 3-on-1 with Patrick Kane setting up Alex DeBrincat for his 13th of the season. Just 25 seconds later, the Flyers tied the game back up as Noah Cates was in front to deflect a Tyson Foerster shot to make it 2-2.

Late in the period, two quick goals broke the game open. Michael Rasmussen scored off a face-off to make it 3-2 at 16:05. Just over a minute later at 17:27, another turnover led to a 3-on-0 for Detroit and Joe Veleno scored to make it 4-2.

The Flyers used two quick goals in the third to tie things back up. Ryan Poehling scored his second goal of the season at 3:50 off a nice set-up by Sean Couturier. Just under two minutes later at 5:39, Tippett made a power move to the net and scored his 10th goal of the season to even things at four.

At 7:22, Detroit took the lead back. The Flyers got caught in a line change, allowing Kane to get space. Kane fired a shot from the left circle that beat Sam Ersson short-side, making it 5-4.

That proved to be the difference, as Lucas Raymond later iced the game into an empty net in the final two minutes.

Ersson made 18 saves on 23 shots in the loss. Lyon made 15 saves on 19 shots in the win.

Couturier had two assists for the Flyers in the loss. Raymond, Compher, Kane, and Dylan Larkin each had two points for the Red Wings.

The Flyers are right back at it on Thursday night, taking on the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 1 2 4 Red Wings 1 3 2 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Travis Konecny (16) (Joel Farabee, Sean Couturier) 1:06

DET JT Compher (4) PP (Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond) 18:19

2nd Period

DET Alex DeBrincat (13) (Patrick Kane) 10:15

PHI Noah Cates (3) (Tyson Foerster, Nick Seeler) 10:40

DET Michael Rasmussen (6) (Compher) 16:05

DET Joe Veleno (2) (Christian Fischer) 17:27

3rd Period

PHI Ryan Poehling (2) (Couturier, Travis Sanheim) 3:50

PHI Owen Tippett (10) (Scott Laughton, Jamie Drysdale) 5:39

DET Kane (4) (Moritz Seider) 7:22

DET Lucas Raymond (13) EN (Larkin) 18:48

Game Statistics