Flyers vs. Red Wings: Hustle and Bustle

The holiday break is right around the corner, less than a week away. But the six days leading up to it will be busy ones for the Flyers.

After three days off from game action, the Flyers are back on the ice on Wednesday night for their first of four games in six nights before the NHL’s holiday break kicks in. They take on a team they defeated just six days ago, the Detroit Red Wings.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Detroit Red Wings GP G A P Travis Konecny 31 15 21 36 Lucas Raymond 30 12 19 31 Matvei Michkov 29 11 16 27 Dylan Larkin 30 12 12 24 Travis Sanheim 31 6 13 19 Alex DeBrincat 30 12 11 23 Owen Tippett 31 9 7 16 Moritz Seider 30 4 12 16 Sean Couturier 30 6 9 15 JT Compher 29 3 11 14

Scott Laughton had the game of his career last Thursday against Detroit, scoring four goals. It brought his career totals against Detroit to 13 goals and 19 points in 20 games.

JT Compher has five points in his last five games, including four points in the last three games, all assists. Compher has just three goals on the season and hasn’t scored since Oct. 27, a 21-game goalless drought.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 18 saves on 21 shots in a loss to Minnesota on Saturday. Ersson is making his first appearance against Detroit this season and fourth since returning from injury.

Alex Lyon gets the start for the Red Wings. Lyon makes his first start since Nov. 25, when he made 27 saves on 29 shots in a win over the Islanders. Lyon had won his last two starts before missing time with injury.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Nick Deslauriers (injury), Ivan Fedotov (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)

Red Wings Scratches: Cam Talbot (injury), Albert Johansson (healthy), Jonata Berggren (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: There are no changes to the Flyers lineup.

There are no changes to the Flyers lineup. Red Wings: No changes are expected to the Detroit lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.7% – 26th), Red Wings (24.4% – 8th)

Flyers (16.7% – 26th), Red Wings (24.4% – 8th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.2% – 14th), Red Wings (67.5% – 31st)

Flyers (80.2% – 14th), Red Wings (67.5% – 31st) Recent History vs. Red Wings Dec. 12, 2024 – Flyers 4, Red Wings 1 (at PHI)

Team Leaders vs. Red Wings Scott Laughton – 20 GP, 13 G, 6 A, 19 P Noah Cates – 5 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P Sean Couturier – 25 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 P Sam Ersson – 2 GP, 1-1-0, 1.50 GAA, .939 SV% Aleksei Kolosov – 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .962 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch