Flyers vs. Red Wings: Hustle and Bustle
The holiday break is right around the corner, less than a week away. But the six days leading up to it will be busy ones for the Flyers.
After three days off from game action, the Flyers are back on the ice on Wednesday night for their first of four games in six nights before the NHL’s holiday break kicks in. They take on a team they defeated just six days ago, the Detroit Red Wings.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Detroit Red Wings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|31
|15
|21
|36
|Lucas Raymond
|30
|12
|19
|31
|Matvei Michkov
|29
|11
|16
|27
|Dylan Larkin
|30
|12
|12
|24
|Travis Sanheim
|31
|6
|13
|19
|Alex DeBrincat
|30
|12
|11
|23
|Owen Tippett
|31
|9
|7
|16
|Moritz Seider
|30
|4
|12
|16
|Sean Couturier
|30
|6
|9
|15
|JT Compher
|29
|3
|11
|14
Scott Laughton had the game of his career last Thursday against Detroit, scoring four goals. It brought his career totals against Detroit to 13 goals and 19 points in 20 games.
JT Compher has five points in his last five games, including four points in the last three games, all assists. Compher has just three goals on the season and hasn’t scored since Oct. 27, a 21-game goalless drought.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 18 saves on 21 shots in a loss to Minnesota on Saturday. Ersson is making his first appearance against Detroit this season and fourth since returning from injury.
Alex Lyon gets the start for the Red Wings. Lyon makes his first start since Nov. 25, when he made 27 saves on 29 shots in a win over the Islanders. Lyon had won his last two starts before missing time with injury.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Deslauriers (injury), Ivan Fedotov (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)
Red Wings Scratches: Cam Talbot (injury), Albert Johansson (healthy), Jonata Berggren (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There are no changes to the Flyers lineup.
- Red Wings: No changes are expected to the Detroit lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16.7% – 26th), Red Wings (24.4% – 8th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.2% – 14th), Red Wings (67.5% – 31st)
- Recent History vs. Red Wings
- Dec. 12, 2024 – Flyers 4, Red Wings 1 (at PHI)
- Team Leaders vs. Red Wings
- Scott Laughton – 20 GP, 13 G, 6 A, 19 P
- Noah Cates – 5 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Sean Couturier – 25 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 P
- Sam Ersson – 2 GP, 1-1-0, 1.50 GAA, .939 SV%
- Aleksei Kolosov – 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .962 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
- TV: TNT
- Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network