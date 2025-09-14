Flyers Trade Goalie Ivan Fedotov to Blue Jackets for 2026 6th-Round Pick

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Flyers have moved goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets, acquiring a 2026 sixth-round pick in return.

Some news today: Philadelphia will be trading Ivan Fedotov to Columbus Blue Jackets have been looking to add a goalie, now they have another — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 14, 2025

The trade allows the Flyers to streamline their goaltending depth heading into the 2025 NHL preseason. Fedotov, 28, posted a 6-13-4 record last season with the Flyers, along with a 3.15 goals-against average (GAA) and .880 save percentage in 26 appearances.

Columbus adds another option between the pipes. Fedotov joins goaltenders Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves, both of whom are expected to play key roles this season. The Blue Jackets have had issues in net, and Fedotov may offer an experienced alternative.

For Philadelphia, the move clears cap space and lessens competition in the crease. With new signing Dan Vladar and returning Aleksei Kolosov, the Flyers appear poised to rely primarily on Sam Ersson and Vladar at the NHL level.