Flyers Trade Goalie Ivan Fedotov to Blue Jackets for 2026 6th-Round Pick

SportsTalkPhilly Staff
Sports Editor

Published5 hours ago on September 14, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers have moved goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets, acquiring a 2026 sixth-round pick in return.

The trade allows the Flyers to streamline their goaltending depth heading into the 2025 NHL preseason. Fedotov, 28, posted a 6-13-4 record last season with the Flyers, along with a 3.15 goals-against average (GAA) and .880 save percentage in 26 appearances.

Columbus adds another option between the pipes. Fedotov joins goaltenders Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves, both of whom are expected to play key roles this season. The Blue Jackets have had issues in net, and Fedotov may offer an experienced alternative.

For Philadelphia, the move clears cap space and lessens competition in the crease. With new signing Dan Vladar and returning Aleksei Kolosov, the Flyers appear poised to rely primarily on Sam Ersson and Vladar at the NHL level.