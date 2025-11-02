Flyers

Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Sidelined for a Few Games, Will Be Re-Evaluated in 3–4 Days

Mike Lipinski photo
By
Mike Lipinski
Author photo
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbles in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @TheMikeLipinski

All posts by Mike Lipinski
Sports Editor

Published13 minutes ago on November 02, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 02: Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without winger Tyson Foerster for the next several games as the club monitors his condition, with a full re-evaluation scheduled in approximately 3-4 days, announced head coach Rick Tocchet prior to Sunday’s game against Calgary.

The 23-year-old Foerster has been off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, registering 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points in 11 games, while carrying a plus-5 rating for the Flyers. His early scoring pace builds on a breakout 2024-25 campaign in which he recorded 25 goals and 18 assists (43 points) across 81 games.

Team officials did not specify the nature of the injury, but characterized it as a short-term absence rather than a long-term issue. In the interim, the Flyers will need secondary scoring to pick up the slack as they navigate a key stretch of their schedule without one of their emerging offensive threats.

Tocchet and the medical staff will meet again in 3-4 days to assess Foerster’s status and determine whether he can return to the ice or will require additional recovery time. Fans will be watching closely, as his availability could have a meaningful impact on the Flyers’ offensive depth moving forward.