Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Sidelined for a Few Games, Will Be Re-Evaluated in 3–4 Days

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without winger Tyson Foerster for the next several games as the club monitors his condition, with a full re-evaluation scheduled in approximately 3-4 days, announced head coach Rick Tocchet prior to Sunday’s game against Calgary.

The 23-year-old Foerster has been off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, registering 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points in 11 games, while carrying a plus-5 rating for the Flyers. His early scoring pace builds on a breakout 2024-25 campaign in which he recorded 25 goals and 18 assists (43 points) across 81 games.

Team officials did not specify the nature of the injury, but characterized it as a short-term absence rather than a long-term issue. In the interim, the Flyers will need secondary scoring to pick up the slack as they navigate a key stretch of their schedule without one of their emerging offensive threats.

Tocchet and the medical staff will meet again in 3-4 days to assess Foerster’s status and determine whether he can return to the ice or will require additional recovery time. Fans will be watching closely, as his availability could have a meaningful impact on the Flyers’ offensive depth moving forward.