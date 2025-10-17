From the Pitch, Latest updates on the Philadelphia Union

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chester, PA: We are entering the final week of the regular season & getting things set for the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Union have a lot to play for in their attempt to bring the MLS Cup to Philadelphia for the 1st time. In this latest From the Pitch, we catch everyone up on what the team has been doing leading into the final weekend of the regular season.

The Last time we saw the Union in Game Action was October 4 at Subaru Park, when they defeated NYCFC to clinch the Supporters’ Shield

THE PHILADELPHIA UNION ARE THE 2025 SUPPORTERS’ SHIELD WINNERS!!!#Doop pic.twitter.com/WC1hTOkbKM — Todd Lewis (@ItsAToddLife) October 5, 2025

The Shield is back with the Union, 1st one since 2020

Regular Season Finale:

With the Union having the Number 1 seed locked up, the Union will look to end the regular season on a win as they head on the road to Charlotte on Saturday. During his weekly press conference, Head Coach Bradley Carnell would get asked if the game plan change since they knew where they were in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Union Coach Bradley Carnell about how he is approaching this game, knowing their playoff spot is set#DOOP #MLS pic.twitter.com/iuFgtLp0nX — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 16, 2025

Kickoff on Saturday in the regular season Finale from Charlotte is at 6 PM on Apple TV with Steve Cangialosi & Danny Higginbotham. You can also hear the game on 97.5 The Fanatic with Dave Leno on the call.

When will the playoff begin?

The Philadelphia Union will have the Number 1 seed & will have homefield through the entire East Playoffs & will play the winner of the Wild Card match, which features the No. 8 and No. 9 seed on Wednesday, October 22, & whoever wins will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series (Friday, October 24 – Sunday, November 9)

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals (Saturday, November 22 – Sunday, November 23)

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals (Saturday, November 29 – Sunday, November 30)

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi (Saturday, December 6)

4 Players from Philadelphia Union II were called up to the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team for the 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup that will take place in Qatar from November 3-27. The Head Coach of Union II Ryan Richter gave his thoughts:

With 4 players from Philadelphia being selected for the #U17MNT for the U-17 World Cup, all of whom play with Union II, I asked Ryan Richter his thoughts on Jordan Griffin, Jamir Johnson, Kellan LeBlanc, and Cavan Sullivan getting the call: #DOOP #MLSNextPro #USMNT

📷:… pic.twitter.com/Q779dgbec2 — Jillian All-$$ (@Silly__Jilly) October 18, 2025

Neil Pierre named MLS NEXT Pro Defender of the Year:

Backline brilliance ⭐️ Neil Pierre becomes @MLSNEXTPRO’s first-ever Defender of the Year and secures his place on the Best XI!#DOOP pic.twitter.com/Xd4vHC9R1K — Philadelphia Union II (@PhilaUnionII) October 16, 2025

3 Players from the Union were named to the MLS Best players under 22 years old & they are Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya & Quinn Sullivan

The best MLS players under 22 years old 📈 Our full 22U22 list just dropped: https://t.co/DVwFlCt6tA pic.twitter.com/BDLJT4aqtA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 8, 2025

Other News & Updates:

Quinn Sullivan:

In the Union’s win over DC United on September 27, Quinn Sullivan would announce on Sep 29 that he tore his ACL

Well… this is a messaged I hoped never to write. Unfortunately, I tore my ACL this past Saturday. I am gutted to not be able to finish this incredible season with the guys. I have full confidence that this special group will lift a trophy. Let’s win it @PhilaUnion . Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PijKqVUKAP — Quinn Sullivan (@QuinnSullivan33) September 29, 2025

On October 4, following the Union winning the Supporters Shield, Quinn would get to lift the Shield with his teammates

Quinn Sullivan, who suffered a season ending ACL injury last weekend, lifts the Supporters’ Shield to a nice applause tonight #DOOP pic.twitter.com/4nIrw8jxmy — Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) October 5, 2025

On October 9, Quinn would post an update about the Surgery

Successful surgery. Road to recovery starts now. Thank you to everyone that has helped me thus far, Dr. Sennet, Brad, Paulie, Phil and Steve, as well as the DC United staff. Excited to get to work again. I will keep you all updated through the recovery process,follow along! pic.twitter.com/0hQahPKIie — Quinn Sullivan (@QuinnSullivan33) October 9, 2025

USA Soccer heads to Subaru Park

USA Soccer will be bringing 2 games to Subaru Park in the next couple of weeks

U.S. Women’s National Team vs Portugal on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 PM on TNT, truTV & HBO Max, & Peacock

U.S. Men’s National Team vs Paraguay on Nov.15 at 5 p.m. ET on TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock