From the Pitch, Latest updates on the Philadelphia Union

Published16 Oct 2025

Chester, PA: We are entering the final week of the regular season & getting things set for the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Union have a lot to play for in their attempt to bring the MLS Cup to Philadelphia for the 1st time. In this latest From the Pitch, we catch everyone up on what the team has been doing leading into the final weekend of the regular season.

 

The Last time we saw the Union in Game Action was October 4 at Subaru Park, when they defeated NYCFC to clinch the Supporters’ Shield

 

The Shield is back with the Union, 1st one since 2020

Regular Season Finale:

With the Union having the Number 1 seed locked up, the Union will look to end the regular season on a win as they head on the road to Charlotte on Saturday. During his weekly press conference, Head Coach Bradley Carnell would get asked if the game plan change since they knew where they were in the playoffs.

Kickoff on Saturday in the regular season Finale from Charlotte is at 6 PM on Apple TV with Steve Cangialosi & Danny Higginbotham. You can also hear the game on 97.5 The Fanatic with Dave Leno on the call.

When will the playoff begin?
The Philadelphia Union will have the Number 1 seed & will have homefield through the entire East Playoffs & will play the winner of the Wild Card match, which features the No. 8 and No. 9 seed on Wednesday, October 22, & whoever wins will  advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series (Friday, October 24 – Sunday, November 9)
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals (Saturday, November 22 – Sunday, November 23)
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals (Saturday, November 29 – Sunday, November 30)
2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi (Saturday, December 6)

 

4 Players from Philadelphia Union II were called up to the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team for the 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup that will take place in Qatar from November 3-27. The Head Coach of Union II Ryan Richter gave his thoughts:

Neil Pierre named MLS NEXT Pro Defender of the Year:

3 Players from the Union were named to the MLS Best players under 22 years old & they are Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya & Quinn Sullivan

Other News & Updates:

Quinn Sullivan:
In the Union’s win over DC United on September 27, Quinn Sullivan would announce on Sep 29 that he tore his ACL

On October 4, following the Union winning the Supporters Shield, Quinn would get to lift the Shield with his teammates

On October 9, Quinn would post an update about the Surgery

USA Soccer heads to Subaru Park
USA Soccer will be bringing 2 games to Subaru Park in the next couple of weeks

U.S. Women’s National Team vs Portugal on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 PM on TNT, truTV & HBO Max, & Peacock

U.S. Men’s National Team vs Paraguay on Nov.15 at 5 p.m. ET  on TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock