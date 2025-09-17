From the Pitch, What’s going on with the Philadelphia Union

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chester, PA: We are coming down the final stretch of the MLS regular season & for your Philadelphia Union, they are keeping the fight for the top spot in the East. Here is what has been going on with the team

Latest Match Results:

Aug 30: Union beat Cincinnati 1-0

Sep 13: Lost 7-0 to Vancouver

Sep 16: Lost to Nashville in US Open Cup

With their win on August 30, the Union officially clinched their playoff berth

Roster News:

Team has recalled Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney Jr. from USL side, Lexington SC

Neil Pierre would make his MLS Debut in the game vs Vancouver

Nathan Harriel was called up to the USMNT for the FIFA window on September 6 & did get into game action on September 9

Injury news:

Back on Aug 21, Coach Bradley Carnell would say that Goalie Andre Blake would be out a couple of weeks with a Hamstring, which happened in the loss to the Red Bulls on August 16 & On September 10, Andre Blake returned to training

Bradley Carnell on Andre Blake: "He started training with us this week. He's had two good days of training. Today was probably his most intense day yet." — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) September 10, 2025

Andrew Rick has started in the last four games & has also started a couple of games earlier in the season for Andre Blake.

After getting blown out by Vancouver on September 13, Bradley Carnell would open up about the team’s Confidence moving forward

Question asked by @sportsdoctormd to Union Coach Bradley Carnell about the Confidence standpoint after a 7-0 loss tonight at Vancouver#DOOP #MLS #VANvPHI pic.twitter.com/34yHDYn1lz — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 14, 2025

Quinn Sullivan would get the goal to help the Union get back into their game in the US Open Cup Semifinals on September 16 in Nashville

Quinn Sullivan scores a GOLAZO to give @PhilaUnion a lifeline 👏 pic.twitter.com/gmMKhHl5kY — Golazo America (@GolazoAmerica) September 17, 2025

Following their loss in the US Open Cup, Coach Carnell would open up on what needs to be done going back into MLS play

What I asked to @PhilaUnion Coach Bradley Carnell following loss to Nashville in the Semifinals of US Open Cup #DOOP #USOC2025 #NSHvPHI pic.twitter.com/Kk8s8z4zIf — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 17, 2025

What is upcoming:

Sep 20: Home vs New England at 2:30 PM

Sep 27: at D.C. United at 7:30

Oct 4: Home vs NYCFC at 7:30 PM

Oct 18 at Charlotte at 6 PM

Subaru Park will be getting more action besides Union games

Oct 1: Gotham FC battles the Washington Spirit as part of the Concacaf W Champions Cup

Oct 10: Army-Navy Cup XIV

Oct 23: U.S. Women’s National Team battles Portugal as part of the October FIFA window

Nov 15: U.S. Men’s National Team battles Paraguay as part of the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup