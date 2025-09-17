Union

From the Pitch, What’s going on with the Philadelphia Union

Chester, PA: We are coming down the final stretch of the MLS regular season & for your Philadelphia Union, they are keeping the fight for the top spot in the East. Here is what has been going on with the team

 

Latest Match Results:
Aug 30: Union beat Cincinnati 1-0
Sep 13: Lost 7-0 to Vancouver
Sep 16: Lost to Nashville in US Open Cup

 

With their win on August 30, the Union officially clinched their playoff berth

Roster News: 
Team has recalled Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney Jr. from USL side, Lexington SC

Neil Pierre would make his MLS Debut in the game vs Vancouver

Nathan Harriel was called up to the USMNT for the FIFA window on September 6 &  did get into game action on September 9

 

Injury news:
Back on Aug 21, Coach Bradley Carnell would say that Goalie Andre Blake would be out a couple of weeks with a Hamstring, which happened in the loss to the Red Bulls on August 16 & On September 10, Andre Blake returned to training

Andrew Rick has started in the last four games & has also started a couple of games earlier in the season for Andre Blake.

 

After getting blown out by Vancouver on September 13, Bradley Carnell would open up about the team’s Confidence moving forward

 

Quinn Sullivan would get the goal to help the Union get back into their game in the US Open Cup Semifinals on September 16 in Nashville

 

Following their loss in the US Open Cup, Coach Carnell would open up on what needs to be done going back into MLS play

What is upcoming:

Sep 20: Home vs New England at 2:30 PM
Sep 27: at D.C. United at 7:30
Oct 4: Home vs NYCFC at 7:30 PM
Oct 18 at Charlotte at 6 PM

Subaru Park will be getting more action besides Union games

Oct 1: Gotham FC battles the Washington Spirit as part of the Concacaf W Champions Cup
Oct 10: Army-Navy Cup XIV
Oct 23: U.S. Women’s National Team battles Portugal as part of the October FIFA window
Nov 15: U.S. Men’s National Team battles Paraguay as part of the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup