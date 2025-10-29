Harry Donahue, legendary Temple play-by-play voice and KYW snow-day staple, dies at 77

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It was already a tough day for Philadelphia icons — the city was still processing the loss of Pierre Robert — and it just got tougher.

On Wednesday, longtime broadcaster Harry Donahue, the trusted voice behind Temple athletics and KYW Newsradio, passed away at age 77 after a battle with cancer, Audacy announced.

For generations of Philadelphians, Donahue’s voice was part of daily life. Whether it was a cold winter morning waiting to hear if school was canceled or a Saturday afternoon following Temple football or hoops.

A proud Temple alum, Donahue spent over two decades calling Owls football and basketball, capturing everything from the lean years at Veterans Stadium to the program’s revival under Al Golden and Matt Rhule. His broadcasts carried both the enthusiasm of a fan and the polish of a pro — a blend that made him beloved well beyond North Broad.

Off the field, Donahue became part of the city’s morning rhythm. His calm delivery of KYW’s school-closing list made him the unofficial messenger of snow-day joy. After retiring from KYW in 2014, he continued to share his voice and storytelling through Inside Golf on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Donahue embodied the best of Philadelphia broadcasting — steady, genuine, and deeply connected to the community he served. For Temple fans and radio listeners alike, he wasn’t just a voice on the dial like Robert, Harry Kalas, Gene Hart, and Merrill Reese — he was the sound of Philadelphia.