How did we get to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Debut in New Jersey

Published1 minute ago on October 03, 2025

Newark, NJ: The eyes of combat sports would make their way to New Jersey for the Debut of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship & it is a loaded Main Event as Mike Perry would take on Jeremy Stephens for the King of Violence Championship & the Fight would take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, October 4. So how did we get on this road to make it to Fight Night at the Prudential Center? Timeline below

July 23: Bare Knuckle gets sanctioned for New Jersey & and the fight would be at Prudential Center on October 4

August 13: Bare Knuckle President David Feldman would announce the Main Event for their Debut in New Jersey on October 4 which is Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens

 

August 14: The Queen of Violence would be announced between Jessica Borga vs Christine Ferea

August 19: 2 New Jersey Legends who did big things in the UFC, in Jimmy Rivera & Frankie Edgar, will now bring it to Bare Knuckle get announced

August 21: Things would get very heated at the Intro Press Conference for the Queen of Violence

Sep 12: Jeremy Stephens & Mike Perry got physical at BKFC

Updates:

October 1: Questions came up about Frankie Eger, whether he is cleared to fight

Frankie Edgar would get pulled from the event due to some medical concerns from the New Jersey Athletic Control Board & he would get replaced by Timmy Mason.

Final Weights:
Main Card

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, 174lbs vs. Jeremy Stephens, 175lbs for the BKFC King of Violence Title

Christine Ferea, 136.8 vs. Jessica Borga, 136.5 for the BKFC Queen of Violence Title

Jimmie Rivera, 150 vs. Timmy Mason, 149.2

Karl Roberson, 192.2 vs. Oluwale Bamgbose, 187.2

Phil Caracappa, 140.6 vs. Quentin Gaskins, 144

Jeff Lentz, 155.4 vs. Elijah Harris, 155.4

Mike Trizano, 155.2 vs. JC ‘Corazon’ Deleon, 154.6

Prelims

Pat Carroll, 245.6 vs. Aleem Whitfield, 251

Irakli Ghvinjilia, 155.4 vs. Jmani Oliver, 153.4

Justin Clarke, 145 vs. Ishiah Carson, 145.2

How to watch:
The Event will be live on DAZN Pay Per View at $49.44 & can be purchased at DAZN.com

If you’re attending the Event
Doors Open at 5 PM
Prelims Begin at 6 PM
Main Card Begins at 7 PM

Tickets:
If you’re looking for last-minute tickets to the event, click on the link