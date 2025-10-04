How did we get to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Debut in New Jersey

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Newark, NJ: The eyes of combat sports would make their way to New Jersey for the Debut of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship & it is a loaded Main Event as Mike Perry would take on Jeremy Stephens for the King of Violence Championship & the Fight would take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday, October 4. So how did we get on this road to make it to Fight Night at the Prudential Center? Timeline below

July 23: Bare Knuckle gets sanctioned for New Jersey & and the fight would be at Prudential Center on October 4

YO JERSEYYY! WE HAVE FINALLY ARRIVED! We’ll see you at @PruCenter Oct 4th for a massive card! pic.twitter.com/QmWy6EPuGj — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 23, 2025

August 13: Bare Knuckle President David Feldman would announce the Main Event for their Debut in New Jersey on October 4 which is Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens

Breaking News: Mike Perry x Jeremy Stephens will take place on October 4th in Newark, per David Feldman. @bareknucklefc pic.twitter.com/U1C2dCyctZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 13, 2025

August 14: The Queen of Violence would be announced between Jessica Borga vs Christine Ferea

THEY WANTED IT – THEY GOT IT! This October we crown the Queen of Violence! 👸#BKFC82 | Oct 4 | Tix presale begins 8/18, full onsale 8/19 at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/8pjjcht43S — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 14, 2025

August 19: 2 New Jersey Legends who did big things in the UFC, in Jimmy Rivera & Frankie Edgar, will now bring it to Bare Knuckle get announced

Two of Jersey boys are set to go at it in the Co-Main event for BKFC 82, LIVE from @PruCenter in Newark! #BKFC82 | Oct 4 | Tix on sale now at https://t.co/LJX5urGSHu pic.twitter.com/n2VW8FjlrT — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 19, 2025

August 21: Things would get very heated at the Intro Press Conference for the Queen of Violence

Can’t take these 2 anywhere! Jessica Borga & Christine Ferea face-off for the inaugural Queen of Violence belt Oct 4! #BKFC82 | Exclusively on DAZN pic.twitter.com/FtT1xkTvrw — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 21, 2025

Sep 12: Jeremy Stephens & Mike Perry got physical at BKFC

I CANT WAIT! PERRY vs STEPHENS OCT 4 in NEWARK! #BKFC82 | Exclusively on DAZN pic.twitter.com/7buAFDBZG8 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 13, 2025

Updates:

October 1: Questions came up about Frankie Eger, whether he is cleared to fight

Dave Feldman says we will find out later today if Frankie Edgar is fighting on Saturday.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/hHPSl0BX5N — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 1, 2025

Frankie Edgar would get pulled from the event due to some medical concerns from the New Jersey Athletic Control Board & he would get replaced by Timmy Mason.

Final Weights:

Main Card

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, 174lbs vs. Jeremy Stephens, 175lbs for the BKFC King of Violence Title

Christine Ferea, 136.8 vs. Jessica Borga, 136.5 for the BKFC Queen of Violence Title

Jimmie Rivera, 150 vs. Timmy Mason, 149.2

Karl Roberson, 192.2 vs. Oluwale Bamgbose, 187.2

Phil Caracappa, 140.6 vs. Quentin Gaskins, 144

Jeff Lentz, 155.4 vs. Elijah Harris, 155.4

Mike Trizano, 155.2 vs. JC ‘Corazon’ Deleon, 154.6

Prelims

Pat Carroll, 245.6 vs. Aleem Whitfield, 251

Irakli Ghvinjilia, 155.4 vs. Jmani Oliver, 153.4

Justin Clarke, 145 vs. Ishiah Carson, 145.2

How to watch:

The Event will be live on DAZN Pay Per View at $49.44 & can be purchased at DAZN.com

If you’re attending the Event

Doors Open at 5 PM

Prelims Begin at 6 PM

Main Card Begins at 7 PM

Tickets:

