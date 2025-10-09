How to watch, Listen & Stream Tonight’s Philadelphia Sports Tripleheader

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: Time to get your remote ready tonight is a big night in Philadelphia Sports with all 3 Philly teams in the Flyers, Eagles & Phillies will all be in action, so one of the questions is how you will be able to watch all 3 games. Below are the details on how to watch or stream all 3 games

Phillies:

The Phillies will fight to keep their season alive in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers & game is at 6:08 PM on TBS, truTV, and streamed on HBO Max & calling the game are Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, and reporter Lauren Shehadi

Eagles:

The Eagles play on Thursday Night Football at the New York Giants & the game is at 8:15 PM & calling the game on Amazon Prime Video is Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit & Kaylee Hartung. For the Philadelphia Area, the game will be shown on FOX 29, part of the NFL over-the-air rule

Flyers:

The Flyers Open the season at the defending champion Florida Panthers & the game is at 7 PM on NBC Sports Philadelphia with Jim Jackson & Brian Boucher & stream NBCSP on the NBC Sports app and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com

On the radio side:

The Phillies will be on KYW News Radio 103.9 FM & 1210 WPHT, with Scott Franzke calling the majority of the games, and have Tom McCarthy doing the 4th & 5th innings, with Kevin Stocker doing the NLDS road games, while on the National Radio for ESPN Radio, Dave O’Brien, Jessica Mendoza

The Eagles will be on 94 WIP with Merrill Reese, Mike Quick & Devan Kaney, while on the National Radio with Westwood One, Jason Benetti & Devin McCourty

Flyers will be on 97.5 The Fantic with Tim Saunders & Todd Fedoruk

Which Bars & Casinos will have the games

Chickies & Pete’s Locations

Stateside Live at the Sports Complex

Parx Casino with the betPARX sportsbook

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia at the Sports Complex with the Fanduel Sportsbook

Rivers Casino Philadelphia with the BetRivers Sportsbook

Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack with Caesars Sportsbook

PJ Whelihan’s Locations

Buffalo Wild Wings Locations