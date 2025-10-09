Philadelphia Sports Trifecta: Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles All Play on the Same Night for the First Time in Over 30 Years

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s a night to clear your schedule and setup multiple TVs (or YouTube Multivision for those lucky enough!) — the Philadelphia Sports Trifecta is here! Three of the city’s teams — the Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles — will all be in action Thursday night, giving fans one of those rare, glorious evenings where every channel seems to bleed red, orange & black, and midnight green.

The night begins with the Phillies, who continue their NLDS battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a do-or-die Game 4. After an emphatic 8-2 win on Wednesday, the Fightins kept their postseason hopes alive and now look to even the series behind lefty Cristopher Sánchez, who takes the mound against LA’s Tyler Glasnow.

Next up, the Flyers hit the ice for their 2025-26 season opener, traveling to South Florida to face the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. With Rick Tocchet entering his first season behind the bench, the Orange and Black are aiming to turn the page on last year and reestablish their identity. Can they make noise in the Eastern Conference? Be sure to check out Kevin Durso’s Flyers season preview for a full breakdown of what to expect this year.

Finally, the Eagles close out the night with a primetime Thursday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants. The Birds are looking to bounce back after a tough 21-17 loss to the Broncos, and this divisional matchup could be just what they need to get right. The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, but for youse old people, it’ll also be available on free over-the-air TV in the Philadelphia market.

So, how rare is this Philly sports trifecta?

According to the venerable Bob Vetrone Jr., the Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles have played on the same night only eight times in history. The last occurrence came on Sunday, October 10, 1993, when the Phillies defeated the Braves 2-1 in NLCS Game 4, the Eagles fell to the Bears 17-6, and the Flyers dropped a 5-4 shootout to the Maple Leafs. And in case you were wondering — the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and Sixers have NEVER all played on the same day.