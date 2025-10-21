Sixers
How to Watch the NBA 2025-26 Season: Streaming & Broadcast Guide for Fans
The NBA’s new 11-year media rights deal tips off with the 2025-26 season, reshaping how fans watch basketball. The league will continue with ESPN/ABC, while welcoming NBC and Prime Video as new partners — ending its decades-long run with TNT. Here’s a full guide to what to expect this season.
NBA Returns to NBC
For the first time in 23 years, the NBA returns to NBC with the iconic “Roundball Rock” theme. Coverage will also stream live on Peacock.
Highlights include:
-
Opening Night on NBC at the home of the defending champions
-
Peacock NBA Monday: up to 3 games weekly starting Oct. 27
-
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday: doubleheaders across time zones
-
Sunday Night Basketball following football season
-
MLK Day Quadrupleheader (Jan. 19) and NBA Mexico City Game (Nov. 1)
-
All-Star Weekend 2026 and Western Conference Finals
NBA on Prime Video
The league’s debut on Prime Video includes 66 regular-season games, plus:
-
A Black Friday matchup and in-season tournament coverage
-
Exclusive NBA Play-In Tournament and select playoff rounds
-
Conference Finals in six of the 11 deal years
ESPN/ABC Coverage
ESPN and ABC remain home to:
-
Wednesday and Friday night games
-
NBA Saturday Primetime and Sunday Showcase
-
Christmas Day slate and the NBA Finals
Inside the NBA Moves
Beloved studio show Inside the NBA continues — now airing on ESPN/ABC, still produced by TNT Sports, and featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith.