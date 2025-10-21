How to Watch the NBA 2025-26 Season: Streaming & Broadcast Guide for Fans

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The NBA’s new 11-year media rights deal tips off with the 2025-26 season, reshaping how fans watch basketball. The league will continue with ESPN/ABC, while welcoming NBC and Prime Video as new partners — ending its decades-long run with TNT. Here’s a full guide to what to expect this season.

NBA Returns to NBC

For the first time in 23 years, the NBA returns to NBC with the iconic “Roundball Rock” theme. Coverage will also stream live on Peacock.

Highlights include:

Opening Night on NBC at the home of the defending champions

Peacock NBA Monday: up to 3 games weekly starting Oct. 27

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday: doubleheaders across time zones

Sunday Night Basketball following football season

MLK Day Quadrupleheader (Jan. 19) and NBA Mexico City Game (Nov. 1)

All-Star Weekend 2026 and Western Conference Finals

NBA on Prime Video

The league’s debut on Prime Video includes 66 regular-season games, plus:

A Black Friday matchup and in-season tournament coverage

Exclusive NBA Play-In Tournament and select playoff rounds

Conference Finals in six of the 11 deal years

ESPN/ABC Coverage

ESPN and ABC remain home to:

Wednesday and Friday night games

NBA Saturday Primetime and Sunday Showcase

Christmas Day slate and the NBA Finals

Inside the NBA Moves

Beloved studio show Inside the NBA continues — now airing on ESPN/ABC, still produced by TNT Sports, and featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith.