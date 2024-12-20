News

Howard Eskin Announces Departure from SportsRadio 94 WIP

By
Mike Lipinski
Author photo
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports

All posts by Mike Lipinski
Sports Editor

Published23 mins ago on December 20, 2024

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Eskin

 

In a shocking announcement, longtime sports barker Howard Eskin has announced his immediate departure from SportsRadio 94 WIP.

According to Crossing Broad‘s Kevin Kinkead, Eskin’s departure from the sports station he helped put on the map likely wasn’t his decision. Audacy, WIP’s parent company, has not acknowledged Eskin’s departure. “The King” began his tenure on then 610 WIP in 1986 and helped turn the station into a sports talk goliath. A fixture on the afternoon drive for nearly 2o-years, Eskin has spent the better part the past decade or so hosting a Saturday morning show on the station.

This is a developing story…