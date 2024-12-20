Howard Eskin Announces Departure from SportsRadio 94 WIP

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In a shocking announcement, longtime sports barker Howard Eskin has announced his immediate departure from SportsRadio 94 WIP.

After 38 years I am moving on from Sportsradio WIP where I launched the station’s sports talk franchise in 1986. I leave the station with great affection for the listeners who have made the work I do so fulfilling during my time there. I’m looking forward to what comes next… pic.twitter.com/ZF6Wl9gO8P — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 20, 2024

According to Crossing Broad‘s Kevin Kinkead, Eskin’s departure from the sports station he helped put on the map likely wasn’t his decision. Audacy, WIP’s parent company, has not acknowledged Eskin’s departure. “The King” began his tenure on then 610 WIP in 1986 and helped turn the station into a sports talk goliath. A fixture on the afternoon drive for nearly 2o-years, Eskin has spent the better part the past decade or so hosting a Saturday morning show on the station.

This is a developing story…