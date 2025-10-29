Legendary Philadelphia DJ Pierre Robert, Voice of WMMR for Four Decades, Dies at 70

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We don’t often step outside the world of sports media, but some figures transcend those boundaries — and Pierre Robert was one of them. The legendary Philadelphia disc jockey, who became as much a part of the city’s identity as its teams, has passed away at the age of 70.

Robert joined 93.3 WMMR in 1981 and quickly became one of the most recognizable and enduring voices in Philadelphia radio . For more than four decades, he helped define the sound and spirit of the station’s rock format, bridging generations of listeners through his genuine warmth and love of music.

Among his many signature segments were Noontime Workforce Blocks, Pierre’s Vinyl Cut, and On This Day, a daily look back at major moments in music history. Whether interviewing legendary artists or introducing new ones, Robert’s enthusiasm never wavered — he brought the same authenticity and energy to every broadcast.

Robert wasn’t a Philly sports guy — after all, he famously called every team “the boys in blue.” But in spirit, he was as Philadelphia as they come: loyal, passionate, and unfiltered. His voice and presence reflected the city’s heartbeat in every sense.

Beyond the studio, Robert was known for his philanthropy and community involvement. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame in 2019, recognized for his decades of charitable work and support of causes such as the AIDS Walk and Philabundance.

Beasley Media, which owns WMMR, called Robert’s passing “a tremendous loss for our company and the entire Philadelphia community.” CEO Caroline Beasley noted that “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices.”

For this scribe, I spent many days in a warehouse, at a desk, or in a vehicle. If the dial wasn’t tuned to sports radio, it was tuned to Pierre Robert and ‘MMR. Like the great Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn, Robert served as a major part of the soundtrack of my 43 years on this earth. He will be greatly missed.