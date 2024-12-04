Juan Soto Rumors: Phillies HAVE NOT Met with Soto as Sweepstakes Nears Conclusion

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Super agent Scott Boras updated the status of prized free agent slugger Juan Soto on Tuesday afternoon. While taking questions at Blake Snell’s introductory press conference in LA, Boras mentioned Soto has “begun the process of eliminating teams” from consideration, This comes on the heels of a report by The Athletic claiming the bidding for Soto’s services has surpassed $600 million.

According to the report, the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays are the team’s that have met with Soto. Toronto is rumored to have the most aggressive contract, however the Mets and Yankees are still considered the favorites in the club house. Noticeably absent from any report is the Philadelphia Phillies.

Following up on his colleagues’ report, The Athletic’s Matt Gelb notes the Phillies have not met with Soto and have not made him an offer. This jives with initial reports that the club had not had conversations with Soto or his team. That report was seemling debunked by MLB Insider Todd Zolecki, the later claimed the Phillies HAD discussions with Boras and were planning to meet with Soto.

Beat writer fight incoming! Kidding!

The Phillies COULD still meet with Soto but, what’s becoming increasingly clear, is time is running out on the Soto sweepstakes. Who knows, maybe there will be a midnight report of the Fightins swooping in and signing Soto ala Cliff Lee in 2010.