Eagles

Landon Dickerson Delivers Beer Days After Right Knee Surgery

SportsTalkPhilly Staff photo
By
SportsTalkPhilly Staff
Author photo
SportsTalkPhilly Staff Sports Editor

All posts by SportsTalkPhilly Staff
Sports Editor

Published1 hour ago on August 14, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Dickerson Beer

Just days after undergoing right meniscus surgery, Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson showed up at Thursday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns—walking under his own power, chatting with teammates, and… carrying a cooler.

Not a rehab cooler. Not one of those Gatorade ice baths. A cooler full of beer.

After practice, Dickerson made the rounds, offering ice cold Miller Lite to both Eagles and Browns linemen—a rare mid-August show of NFL hospitality. Whether it was a peace offering, a morale boost, or just the most on-brand post-op activity imaginable for a 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman, the message was clear: surgery wasn’t going to sideline his sense of humor or leadership.

The Eagles still don’t know if Dickerson will be ready for Week 1, but Thursday proved he’s already game-ready when it comes to keeping spirits high—along with the cooler lid.