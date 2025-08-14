Landon Dickerson Delivers Beer Days After Right Knee Surgery

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just days after undergoing right meniscus surgery, Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson showed up at Thursday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns—walking under his own power, chatting with teammates, and… carrying a cooler.

Not a rehab cooler. Not one of those Gatorade ice baths. A cooler full of beer.

After practice, Dickerson made the rounds, offering ice cold Miller Lite to both Eagles and Browns linemen—a rare mid-August show of NFL hospitality. Whether it was a peace offering, a morale boost, or just the most on-brand post-op activity imaginable for a 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman, the message was clear: surgery wasn’t going to sideline his sense of humor or leadership.

Landon Dickerson back at NovaCare with a sleeve on his right leg. They’re chatting and (some) are cracking Miller Lites pic.twitter.com/6gkWPXgm6g — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) August 14, 2025

The Eagles still don’t know if Dickerson will be ready for Week 1, but Thursday proved he’s already game-ready when it comes to keeping spirits high—along with the cooler lid.