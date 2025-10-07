Eagles Injury Report: Landon Dickerson Expected To Miss 1-2 Weeks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles have received some word on Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson again left the game on Sunday due to an injury but this time did not return.

He was replaced by Brett Toth.

On Tuesday, the news came out that Dickerson is expected to miss one to two weeks.

Of the three #Eagles who were an estimated “DNP” on Monday’s injury report, RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is expected to be ready for Thursday’s game vs. the Giants, per NFL source. Sounds like G Landon Dickerson (ankle) could miss the next 1-2 games. TE Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 7, 2025



The news of missing a week isn’t a huge surprise given the short week with the Eagles playing on Thursday night. Frankly, that may be a positive in itself to not have an already hobbled player play on the MetLife turf the league keeps despite “caring about player safety”.

The bigger news is that the Birds appear to be ready not to have him against the 3-2 Vikings, who may or may not have starting QB JJ McCarthy returning from injury. If not, the Eagles will be taking on Carson Wentz.

That would be a very strange return timeline for the key offensive lineman, however – if he’s set to miss two weeks already, it would seem like they shouldn’t need to rush him back to play against the Giants at home. If they were to rest him for that week, too, he has the bye following that and essentially gets four weeks to recuperate. Ideally, that’d see him return at a far higher level than he’s been playing at to start the season.

If placed on IR, he’d also have to miss the Packers game after the bye week.

Also noted is Saquon Barkley, who they expect to be ready Thursday. Frankly, AJ Dillon has been solid and the Eagles haven’t used their backs much this season – there may be benefit to keeping him off that turf, too.

Grant Calcaterra is expected to miss Thursday’s game, at the least. That doesn’t figure too much into the passing game and may ultimately be a positive blocking if Cam Latu gets reps instead of Calcaterra, who continues to be among the leagues worst blockers each year.