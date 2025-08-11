Landon Dickerson’s Injury Might Not Be THAT Bad

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly dodged a major bullet. Pro bowl offensive guard Landon Dickerson was injured on the last play of Sunday’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field and has since been diagnosed with a right meniscus injury. Dickerson will undergo “a minor procedure” on his right night and is considered “week-to-week,” according to a team statement.

That sound you year is the collective sigh of relief from fans all over the Delaware Valley!

Recovery time on a torn meniscus is usually right around four-to-six weeks for a normal human being. Professional football players are a different breed, the hope of Dickerson is that he is ready for the team’s opener in three weeks against the Dallas Cowboys. Even if the 26-year-old is unable to go in Week 1, the belief is he will be able to avoid short-term injured reserve which would put him out for the first four weeks of the regular season.

As far as Dickerson’s short-term replacement goes, veterans Brett Toth and Matt Pryor will likely slide into the guard spot. More will be known when the Eagles resume camp on Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia ahead of this weekend’s preseason match up with the Cleveland Browns.